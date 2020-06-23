Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 16
11 Trumps Ct
11 Trumps Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
11 Trumps Court, Rosedale, MD 21206
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing 3 bedroom/2.5 bedroom detached house in Rosedale
- Re-finished hardwood floors
- Large fenced in backyard
- Large deck
- Plenty of storage
- Detached garage
- At the end of a quiet street
- No vouchers
- No minimum credit score
Available today!
(RLNE4519219)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11 Trumps Ct have any available units?
11 Trumps Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Rosedale, MD
.
What amenities does 11 Trumps Ct have?
Some of 11 Trumps Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11 Trumps Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11 Trumps Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11 Trumps Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 11 Trumps Ct is pet friendly.
Does 11 Trumps Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11 Trumps Ct offers parking.
Does 11 Trumps Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11 Trumps Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11 Trumps Ct have a pool?
No, 11 Trumps Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11 Trumps Ct have accessible units?
No, 11 Trumps Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11 Trumps Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 11 Trumps Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11 Trumps Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 11 Trumps Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
