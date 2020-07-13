/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:24 PM
153 Apartments for rent in Rosedale, MD with pool
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,063
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,673
1210 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,264
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1148 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
5 Units Available
Park East
2022 Kelbourne Rd, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,063
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
885 sqft
Park East Apartments is in a quiet little nook in the heart of Rosedale.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:02pm
1 Unit Available
Ridge View Apartment Homes
5 Maidstone Ct, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$899
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, and on-site laundry. Furnished apartments featuring fully equipped kitchen, walk-in closets, and granite counter tops. Located minutes from The Avenue at White Marsh, near the beltway, local parks, and schools.
Results within 1 mile of Rosedale
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Frankford
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1101 sqft
Situated near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, just a short distance away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Floor plans have large closets, custom window coverings and patios/balconies. Outdoor living includes pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:22pm
23 Units Available
Eagles Walk
7500 Eagle Walk Ct, White Marsh, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$986
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
853 sqft
Units have new appliances, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Pets welcome. Car wash area and on-site laundry for tenants to use. Convenient location near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
9 Units Available
Frankford
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$983
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1082 sqft
This community's recently renovated apartments have in-unit laundry along with a patio or balcony. Shopping, dining and entertainment are all minutes away along Belair Road. This pet-friendly community also offers a pool and on-site laundry.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
117 Hampshire Road
117 Hampshire Road, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1152 sqft
Ready for move in! Two bedrooms, 1.5 baths, full size washer and dryer, NEW carpet and paint. Conveniently located and priced right! Pets acceptable case by case with additional pet deposit.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
209 Eastern Boulevard Fl 2
209 Eastern Blvd, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1500 sqft
This 3bedroom/2bath condo, located over a business, offers hardwood floors and roughly 1500 square feet of living space. Eat-in kitchen, walk in closets and guest parking. Full alarm system. Trash included. Clean and comfortable space. Available now.
Results within 5 miles of Rosedale
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
14 Units Available
Loch Raven
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,107
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated homes with ice makers and in-unit laundry. E-payments for resident's convenience. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Close to Mount Pleasant Golf Course. Easy access to Perring Parkway.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
$
25 Units Available
Little Italy
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,701
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1088 sqft
High-rise living at its finest, complete with stunning harbor and downtown views. World-class amenities feature pool, sauna, coffee bar, theater room and more. Everything you need is right at home! Recently renovated, luxury interiors.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
31 Units Available
Fells Point
The Eden
777 S Eden St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,760
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1225 sqft
Stunning location right near the water in Fell's Point. Sleek, luxury design. On-site amenities include yoga, internet cafe, garages and gym. In-unit laundry, updated appliances and larger bedrooms. Coffee bar on-site.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
4 Units Available
Brewer's Hill
Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,380
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Highland Haus! Built for those that love life in the city, Highland Haus is the hottest new luxury apartment community in the Canton Zip code.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
7 Units Available
Medford
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$815
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
936 sqft
Along with a great location, Boston Crossing offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that feature newly renovated kitchens and updated bathrooms, dishwashers, central heat and air conditioning, beautiful hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, modern
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Doncaster Village
1 Dalmeny Ct, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1029 sqft
A short walk from Cromwell Valley Park, these recently renovated apartments come with air conditioning, a full range of kitchen appliances and balcony. The community is pet friendly, and onsite amenities include pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:28pm
98 Units Available
Greater Glendale-Glenmont
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,129
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1519 sqft
TowsonTown Place Apartments in Towson, MD offer resort living right within the heart of Towson. Garden style and high rise 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes available.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 09:32am
25 Units Available
Fells Point
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,703
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,596
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
1174 sqft
Fully furnished apartments within the historic Fells Point neighborhood. Community includes a billiards room, lounge bar, yoga studio and theater. Close to Patterson Park, the National Aquarium, and lots of bars and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,097
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is in the Aero Acres area and only moments from Pulaski Highway and I-95. Residents have access to onsite laundry, playground and swimming pool. Units feature hardwood flooring and additional storage space.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
4 Units Available
Kingston Townhomes
736 W Kingsway Rd, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,357
1100 sqft
Three-bedroom townhomes with sunny eat-in kitchens, separate utility rooms, front and rear entrances, and off-street parking. Adjacent to Kingston Park. Easy access to I-695, I-95 and US 40. Near local transit, shopping, dining and recreation.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,006
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
980 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
24 Units Available
Fells Point
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,695
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1359 sqft
Easy access to I-95 and the charming restaurants of Fells Point. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, luxurious bathrooms with framed mirrors and granite countertops. Community has gym, private movie theater and pool.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Harbor Point Estates
909 S Marlyn Ave, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,209
980 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,123
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
900 sqft
Fantastic upgrades in this newly renovated community including energy-efficient windows, updated bathrooms and beautiful balconies. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Dog park and playscape available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
Crossings at White Marsh
1 Lincoln Woods Way, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
912 sqft
Near the intersection of Honeygo and White Marsh, the property is just minutes from White Marsh Mall and Gunpowder Falls State Park. Comfortable, carpeted units with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Similar Pages
Rosedale 1 BedroomsRosedale 2 BedroomsRosedale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRosedale 3 BedroomsRosedale Accessible Apartments
Rosedale Apartments with BalconyRosedale Apartments with GarageRosedale Apartments with GymRosedale Apartments with ParkingRosedale Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MD