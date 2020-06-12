/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:12 PM
196 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rosedale, MD
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
963 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
32 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
996 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:27pm
2 Units Available
Ridge View Apartment Homes
5 Maidstone Ct, Rosedale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
853 sqft
Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, and on-site laundry. Furnished apartments featuring fully equipped kitchen, walk-in closets, and granite counter tops. Located minutes from The Avenue at White Marsh, near the beltway, local parks, and schools.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
Rosedale Gardens
6709 Havenoak Rd, Rosedale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
927 sqft
Rosedale Garden Apartments, a garden-style apartment community conveniently located in Eastern Baltimore County, is just minutes away from I-695 Beltway and I-95.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
5 Units Available
Park East
2022 Kelbourne Rd, Rosedale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
885 sqft
Park East Apartments is in a quiet little nook in the heart of Rosedale.
Results within 1 mile of Rosedale
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
Fontana Village
1 Orion Court, Rossville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
754 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Frankford
11 Units Available
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
862 sqft
Situated near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, just a short distance away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Floor plans have large closets, custom window coverings and patios/balconies. Outdoor living includes pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:17pm
15 Units Available
Eagles Walk
7500 Eagle Walk Ct, White Marsh, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
853 sqft
Units have new appliances, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Pets welcome. Car wash area and on-site laundry for tenants to use. Convenient location near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
Frankford
9 Units Available
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1082 sqft
This community's recently renovated apartments have in-unit laundry along with a patio or balcony. Shopping, dining and entertainment are all minutes away along Belair Road. This pet-friendly community also offers a pool and on-site laundry.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Moores Run Park
1 Unit Available
5700 Radecke Ave 2 Bedrooms units
5700 Radecke Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$900
- 2 bedroom apartment one bath Bath Apartment Located in East Baltimore with laundry in building Flexible on CREDIT APPLY TODAY 443-330-6161 MULTIPLE UNITS AVAILABLE (RLNE5838658)
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cedmont
1 Unit Available
5946 Kavon Ave
5946 Kavon Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1384 sqft
5946 Kavon Ave Available 07/20/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom SFH in Cedmont! - Spacious 2 bedroom SFH in Cedmont boasts hardwood flooring and tons of natural light! Generous upper level offers 2 comfortable bedrooms and a shared hall bath.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
165 HAMPSHIRE ROAD
165 Hampshire Road, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1064 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 165 HAMPSHIRE ROAD in Essex. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Eastwood
1 Unit Available
431 JOPLIN STREET
431 Joplin Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
990 sqft
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath. Just finished remodeled in 2020. New granite counters, sink and faucet, back splash, flooring, paint and fixtures. Lead free cert. The exterior shed in the back yard is not included. Download the rental application here.
Results within 5 miles of Rosedale
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Fells Point
37 Units Available
The Eden
777 S Eden St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1225 sqft
Stunning location right near the water in Fell's Point. Sleek, luxury design. On-site amenities include yoga, internet cafe, garages and gym. In-unit laundry, updated appliances and larger bedrooms. Coffee bar on-site.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
$
Loch Raven
28 Units Available
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,238
750 sqft
Recently updated homes with ice makers and in-unit laundry. E-payments for resident's convenience. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Close to Mount Pleasant Golf Course. Easy access to Perring Parkway.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
$
Little Italy
14 Units Available
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1088 sqft
High-rise living at its finest, complete with stunning harbor and downtown views. World-class amenities feature pool, sauna, coffee bar, theater room and more. Everything you need is right at home! Recently renovated, luxury interiors.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
34 Units Available
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd, Carney, MD
2 Bedrooms
$976
900 sqft
Fantastic upgrades in this newly renovated community including energy-efficient windows, updated bathrooms and beautiful balconies. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Dog park and playscape available.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
14 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
925 sqft
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Frankford
3 Units Available
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
871 sqft
Moravia Park Apartments is located at 4409 Moravia Park Road Baltimore, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
12 Units Available
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
850 sqft
This community is in the Aero Acres area and only moments from Pulaski Highway and I-95. Residents have access to onsite laundry, playground and swimming pool. Units feature hardwood flooring and additional storage space.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
Hyde Park Apartments
1114 Tace Dr, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$939
893 sqft
Sustainable homes in landscaped grounds, 11 miles east of Baltimore. Allows a worry-free lifestyle, with laundry, maintenance and management on site. Pet-friendly with spacious rooms including eat-in kitchen and private patio/balcony for each apartment.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
797 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
837 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Harbor Point Estates
909 S Marlyn Ave, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$948
795 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Similar Pages
Rosedale 1 BedroomsRosedale 2 BedroomsRosedale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRosedale 3 BedroomsRosedale Accessible Apartments
Rosedale Apartments with BalconyRosedale Apartments with GarageRosedale Apartments with GymRosedale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRosedale Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MD