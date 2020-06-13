178 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Rosedale, MD
Rosedale is home to Maryland Route 7, once the Philadelphia Road, which bore George Washington on his way to New York in 1789 for his inauguration as the first American President.
A young English resident named Dale once owned a home above the then-called Philadelphia Road that George Washington traversed. His garden was covered with strikingly attractive roses -- so attractive that the area was named Rosedale for him and his flowers. In the 19th century, immigrants were drawn to the community with access to gas and electric lighting, transportation via electric trains, and boats along the river. In fact, schooners were once able to sail all the way up Back River (although today, a rowboat might be more in order). Rosedale grew as a residential suburb to Baltimore primarily in the 1950s. Three quarters of the housing available today are homes built between 1854 and 1979. So you better like history if you decide to move here! See more
Finding an apartment in Rosedale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.