Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:46 PM

178 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Rosedale, MD

Finding an apartment in Rosedale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
11 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$981
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1210 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
32 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,290
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,687
1148 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:45pm
1 Unit Available
Ridge View Apartment Homes
5 Maidstone Ct, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
853 sqft
Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, and on-site laundry. Furnished apartments featuring fully equipped kitchen, walk-in closets, and granite counter tops. Located minutes from The Avenue at White Marsh, near the beltway, local parks, and schools.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
2 Units Available
Franklin Square
100 Lionhead Ct, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$890
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1075 sqft
Apartments in RosedaleFranklin Square Apartments & Townhomes offer beautiful 1 to 3 BR apartments and townhomes in a private wooded in the heart of Rosedale, MD.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
4 Units Available
Park East
2022 Kelbourne Rd, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,063
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
885 sqft
Park East Apartments is in a quiet little nook in the heart of Rosedale.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
1 Unit Available
Rosedale Gardens
6709 Havenoak Rd, Rosedale, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
927 sqft
Rosedale Garden Apartments, a garden-style apartment community conveniently located in Eastern Baltimore County, is just minutes away from I-695 Beltway and I-95.
Results within 1 mile of Rosedale
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
17 Units Available
Eagles Walk
7500 Eagle Walk Ct, White Marsh, MD
Studio
$1,019
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
853 sqft
Units have new appliances, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Pets welcome. Car wash area and on-site laundry for tenants to use. Convenient location near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
9 Units Available
Fontana Village
1 Orion Court, Rossville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$962
754 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,322
892 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
Frankford
9 Units Available
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$983
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1082 sqft
This community's recently renovated apartments have in-unit laundry along with a patio or balcony. Shopping, dining and entertainment are all minutes away along Belair Road. This pet-friendly community also offers a pool and on-site laundry.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Frankford
1 Unit Available
4921 Lasalle Ave
4921 Lasalle Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1455 sqft
Stunning NEW 4BED/2.5BATH in East Baltimore - Beautiful new renovated single family STAND ALONE house with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 full Bath.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cedmont
1 Unit Available
5946 Kavon Ave
5946 Kavon Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1384 sqft
5946 Kavon Ave Available 07/20/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom SFH in Cedmont! - Spacious 2 bedroom SFH in Cedmont boasts hardwood flooring and tons of natural light! Generous upper level offers 2 comfortable bedrooms and a shared hall bath.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Overlea
1 Unit Available
4508 FOREST VIEW AVE
4508 Forest View Avenue, Overlea, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great true 5 bedroom Cape Cod available to rent! Recently renovated, central air, beautiful front porch, off-street parking, and large fenced backyard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Frankford
1 Unit Available
4813 GREENCREST ROAD
4813 Greencrest Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1024 sqft
Beautifully three level townhouse...with three bedrooms and one full and one half bath. (Small Dogs allowed, No cats, 2 year leases required, Credit score of 575 required, $4200 gross monthly income required)

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
40 Wagners Lane
40 Wagners Avenue, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
Waterfront Individual House with Amazing Views! Priced Reasonable! - Please call (410.288.8333), (do not email), for information about this 2/3 Bedroom Individual House located directly on the water with fantastic views.
Results within 5 miles of Rosedale
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
Fells Point
36 Units Available
The Eden
777 S Eden St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,723
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,337
1225 sqft
Stunning location right near the water in Fell's Point. Sleek, luxury design. On-site amenities include yoga, internet cafe, garages and gym. In-unit laundry, updated appliances and larger bedrooms. Coffee bar on-site.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Fells Point
27 Units Available
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,677
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1174 sqft
Fully furnished apartments within the historic Fells Point neighborhood. Community includes a billiards room, lounge bar, yoga studio and theater. Close to Patterson Park, the National Aquarium, and lots of bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Fells Point
10 Units Available
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,558
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1230 sqft
Waterfront community offers inspiring views of Harbor East. Attractive residences include floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy morning or evening hikes on waterfront trails.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Little Italy
13 Units Available
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,813
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,622
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1088 sqft
High-rise living at its finest, complete with stunning harbor and downtown views. World-class amenities feature pool, sauna, coffee bar, theater room and more. Everything you need is right at home! Recently renovated, luxury interiors.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:34pm
$
6 Units Available
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$999
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
630 sqft
Calm, pet-friendly complex adjacent to Idlewylde Park. Boasts playground, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Extra storage and air conditioning in apartments. Minutes away from the Baltimore Beltway.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
33 Units Available
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$927
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
900 sqft
Fantastic upgrades in this newly renovated community including energy-efficient windows, updated bathrooms and beautiful balconies. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Dog park and playscape available.
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
24 Units Available
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,660
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,778
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1265 sqft
Building was once the home of Gunther Beer; located one mile from I-95 and I-895. Units have plush carpeting and granite countertops, with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
39 Units Available
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,626
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1423 sqft
The Porter Brewers Hill apartments in Baltimore, Maryland are located in Canton, a historic and walkable neighborhood where classic charm meets modern style.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
19 Units Available
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,061
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is in the Aero Acres area and only moments from Pulaski Highway and I-95. Residents have access to onsite laundry, playground and swimming pool. Units feature hardwood flooring and additional storage space.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,003
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,444
980 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
City Guide for Rosedale, MD

Rosedale is home to Maryland Route 7, once the Philadelphia Road, which bore George Washington on his way to New York in 1789 for his inauguration as the first American President.

A young English resident named Dale once owned a home above the then-called Philadelphia Road that George Washington traversed. His garden was covered with strikingly attractive roses -- so attractive that the area was named Rosedale for him and his flowers. In the 19th century, immigrants were drawn to the community with access to gas and electric lighting, transportation via electric trains, and boats along the river. In fact, schooners were once able to sail all the way up Back River (although today, a rowboat might be more in order). Rosedale grew as a residential suburb to Baltimore primarily in the 1950s. Three quarters of the housing available today are homes built between 1854 and 1979. So you better like history if you decide to move here! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Rosedale, MD

Finding an apartment in Rosedale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

