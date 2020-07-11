/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:58 AM
214 Apartments for rent in Rosedale, MD with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,681
1210 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
19 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,258
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,769
1148 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
1 Unit Available
Ridge View Apartment Homes
5 Maidstone Ct, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$899
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, and on-site laundry. Furnished apartments featuring fully equipped kitchen, walk-in closets, and granite counter tops. Located minutes from The Avenue at White Marsh, near the beltway, local parks, and schools.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5740 UTRECHT ROAD
5740 Utrecht Road, Rosedale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1774 sqft
This Holland Hills home is sure to please. The home features 42in kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, finished basement with powder room, spacious bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Rosedale
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:31am
24 Units Available
Eagles Walk
7500 Eagle Walk Ct, White Marsh, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$986
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
853 sqft
Units have new appliances, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Pets welcome. Car wash area and on-site laundry for tenants to use. Convenient location near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
9 Units Available
Frankford
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$983
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1082 sqft
This community's recently renovated apartments have in-unit laundry along with a patio or balcony. Shopping, dining and entertainment are all minutes away along Belair Road. This pet-friendly community also offers a pool and on-site laundry.
1 of 3
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
8023 Gough St
8023 Gough Street, Dundalk, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1024 sqft
8023 Gough Street - Property Id: 303546 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/303546 Property Id 303546 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5868117)
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Frankford
5612 Frankford
5612 Frankford Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Renovated 3 BD, 2 BA Townhome in Frankford - Move into this renovated townhome which features wood flooring, huge fenced backyard, washer and dryer, central AC and heat, and a fully finished basement! Just a quick hop on the Beltway to shopping,
1 of 13
Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
1 Unit Available
117 Hampshire Road
117 Hampshire Road, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1152 sqft
Ready for move in! Two bedrooms, 1.5 baths, full size washer and dryer, NEW carpet and paint. Conveniently located and priced right! Pets acceptable case by case with additional pet deposit.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
40 Wagners Lane
40 Wagners Avenue, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
Waterfront Individual House with Amazing Views! Priced Reasonable! - Please call (410.288.8333), (do not email), for information about this 2/3 Bedroom Individual House located directly on the water with fantastic views.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
Overlea
5838 WESTWOOD AVENUE
5838 Westwood Avenue, Overlea, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2000 sqft
Great 4 bd/2.5 ba rental property with lots of space! Open floor plan with updated kitchen with island, granite and new appliances. Hardwood and ceramic on first floor, carpet on upper 2 levels. Master bd has walk in closet and fresh new bath.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
17 Ridgemoor Rd
17 Ridgemoor Road, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1325 sqft
Available 09/01/20 3BR/ 2ba with GRANITE KITCHEN and GARAGE - Property Id: 128570 Ready for showings on 6/8/2019 then Immediate occupancy Fully Rehab SFH in Essex , Cape Cod style home 50 x 125 Lot.
1 of 21
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Overlea
5703 Whitby Rd
5703 Whitby Road, Overlea, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1657 sqft
View this recently renovated rowhome located in Baltimore County. Features 4 bedrooms, full baths, gourmet kitchen equipped with major appliances. Has central air, partially fenced yard, washer and dryer and so much more. *Vouchers are accepted.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
211 MAGNOLIA TERRACE
211 Magnolia Terrace, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1107 sqft
Charming Move In Ready Rental! 3 Bedroom, 1 Full And 2 Half Baths . Appliances Include Washer And Dryer. Full Spacious Basement. Private Parking Pad In Back. NO PETS. Call Today To Schedule Your Appointment. THIS WILL GO QUICK!
Results within 5 miles of Rosedale
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
25 Units Available
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,656
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1265 sqft
Building was once the home of Gunther Beer; located one mile from I-95 and I-895. Units have plush carpeting and granite countertops, with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
49 Units Available
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,623
994 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,057
1423 sqft
The Porter Brewers Hill apartments in Baltimore, Maryland are located in Canton, a historic and walkable neighborhood where classic charm meets modern style.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Doncaster Village
1 Dalmeny Ct, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,005
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1029 sqft
A short walk from Cromwell Valley Park, these recently renovated apartments come with air conditioning, a full range of kitchen appliances and balcony. The community is pet friendly, and onsite amenities include pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Kenilworth at Perring Park
8951 Waltham Woods Rd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,225
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near shopping and Harford Hills Elementary School. One- to three-bedroom apartment homes come with air conditioning, all appliances and patio or balcony. Community amenities include on-site laundry, gym, pool and clubhouse. Online portal for payments.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
37 Units Available
Dunbar
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,454
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,612
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,162
1241 sqft
Indulge in relaxing apartment amenities, including pool and yoga. Units feature granite counters and stainless steel finish for upscale look. Close to I-83, Johns Hopkins Hospital and City Springs Park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
24 Units Available
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,123
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
900 sqft
Fantastic upgrades in this newly renovated community including energy-efficient windows, updated bathrooms and beautiful balconies. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Dog park and playscape available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
19 Units Available
Crossings at White Marsh
1 Lincoln Woods Way, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
912 sqft
Near the intersection of Honeygo and White Marsh, the property is just minutes from White Marsh Mall and Gunpowder Falls State Park. Comfortable, carpeted units with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:18am
5 Units Available
The Townhomes at River's Gate
43 Salix Ct, Middle River, MD
2 Bedrooms
$970
760 sqft
The Townhomes at River's Gate offers two bedroom townhomes nestled in the heart of Middle River. Enjoy the serenity of townhome living with private entrances and patios.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:23am
14 Units Available
Fells Point
Thames Point
1900 Thames St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
1213 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,299
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,114
1350 sqft
Situated in a stunning building dating back to the 1870s, you can expect exposed stone walls and hardwood floors, as well as in-unit laundry and garbage disposal. Gym, online portal and parking as standard.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
28 Units Available
Fells Point
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,628
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,517
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,054
1174 sqft
Fully furnished apartments within the historic Fells Point neighborhood. Community includes a billiards room, lounge bar, yoga studio and theater. Close to Patterson Park, the National Aquarium, and lots of bars and restaurants.
Similar Pages
Rosedale 1 BedroomsRosedale 2 BedroomsRosedale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRosedale 3 BedroomsRosedale Accessible Apartments
Rosedale Apartments with BalconyRosedale Apartments with GarageRosedale Apartments with GymRosedale Apartments with ParkingRosedale Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MD
Laurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MDGreenbelt, MDElkridge, MDAberdeen, MD