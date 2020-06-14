167 Apartments for rent in Rosedale, MD with garage
Rosedale is home to Maryland Route 7, once the Philadelphia Road, which bore George Washington on his way to New York in 1789 for his inauguration as the first American President.
A young English resident named Dale once owned a home above the then-called Philadelphia Road that George Washington traversed. His garden was covered with strikingly attractive roses -- so attractive that the area was named Rosedale for him and his flowers. In the 19th century, immigrants were drawn to the community with access to gas and electric lighting, transportation via electric trains, and boats along the river. In fact, schooners were once able to sail all the way up Back River (although today, a rowboat might be more in order). Rosedale grew as a residential suburb to Baltimore primarily in the 1950s. Three quarters of the housing available today are homes built between 1854 and 1979. So you better like history if you decide to move here! See more
Rosedale apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.