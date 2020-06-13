/
accessible apartments
59 Accessible Apartments for rent in Rosedale, MD
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$981
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1210 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Results within 1 mile of Rosedale
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
Frankford
9 Units Available
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$983
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1082 sqft
This community's recently renovated apartments have in-unit laundry along with a patio or balcony. Shopping, dining and entertainment are all minutes away along Belair Road. This pet-friendly community also offers a pool and on-site laundry.
Results within 5 miles of Rosedale
Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
Patterson Park
35 Units Available
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,442
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
985 sqft
Located in a walkable community with city views. On-site amenities include a large resident's lounge, yoga classes and a rooftop deck. Beautiful interiors with oak-framed chalkboards, historic architecture and spacious, open floor plans.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,376
980 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Crossings at White Marsh
1 Lincoln Woods Way, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,290
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
912 sqft
Near the intersection of Honeygo and White Marsh, the property is just minutes from White Marsh Mall and Gunpowder Falls State Park. Comfortable, carpeted units with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Harbor Point Estates
909 S Marlyn Ave, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$948
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
980 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fells Point
16 Units Available
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,895
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
1359 sqft
Easy access to I-95 and the charming restaurants of Fells Point. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, luxurious bathrooms with framed mirrors and granite countertops. Community has gym, private movie theater and pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Cove Village Townhomes
2 Driftwood Ct, Essex, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$927
720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Upper Fells Point
62 Units Available
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,626
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,123
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,256
1277 sqft
Find the right apartment for you in the heart of Harbor East, where soul meets style and a neighborhood of cultural discovery awaits. Liberty embodies the best of Baltimore, its vibrant personality, industrious history, and pioneering spirit.
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Fells Point
25 Units Available
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,677
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1174 sqft
Fully furnished apartments within the historic Fells Point neighborhood. Community includes a billiards room, lounge bar, yoga studio and theater. Close to Patterson Park, the National Aquarium, and lots of bars and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 01:08am
Canton
11 Units Available
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,769
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1212 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1212 East Apartments in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$841
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1012 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
245 Units Available
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1702 sqft
Now Leasing – Move In Today! One Month Free Plus 6-Months Free Parking*! TOUR YOUR WAY! CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIRTUAL, SELF-GUIDED OR PRIVATE TOUR TODAY**Restrictions apply
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Jonestown
1 Unit Available
20 S CENTRAL AVENUE
20 South Central Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3120 sqft
Triple net lease. Fresh paint, new floors, new bathrooms and new carpet. This is a fantastic opportunity for multitude for business/office space. 3,120 SQ FT. You can rent the entire building OR you can rent the top or bottom floor - $1,900 each.
Results within 10 miles of Rosedale
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Downtown Baltimore
77 Units Available
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,450
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1134 sqft
Live at Baltimore's best and brightest. Centrally located to the city's best dining, shopping and attractions, Luminary is quite possibly Baltimore's most walkable address.
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Brooklyn Park
20 Units Available
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,406
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.
Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
Glen Burnie
6 Units Available
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
880 sqft
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
Mid-Town Belvedere
42 Units Available
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,290
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1117 sqft
Excellent location, close to University of Baltimore, Penn Station, and MICA. Units feature dishwasher, microwave, and disposal. Community has bike room, garage and open-surface parking.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
SBIC - West Federal Hill
19 Units Available
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,255
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1129 sqft
901 South Charles Apartments in Federal Hill bring brand new luxury, green apartment homes to South Baltimore.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
3 Units Available
Highland Village Townhomes
3953 McDowell Ln, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$958
755 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Downtown Baltimore
45 Units Available
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,422
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
995 sqft
In the heart of Downtown near Lexington Market, Royal Farms Arena, and Port Discovery Children's Museum. Custom lighting, 10-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. Community amenities include a pet grooming station and bike storage.
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
23 Units Available
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green apartment community near Goucher College. Apartments feature flowing layouts with designer bathrooms and sleek kitchens. Multiple communal amenities, including a culinary lounge, game room, music practice studio, and health and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Ridgely's Delight
25 Units Available
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,355
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1366 sqft
Enjoy these recently renovated living spaces, boasting built-in fireplaces, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and granite surfaces. A plethora of amenities await, including 24-hour concierge service, guest parking, media room and community garden. Near to I-395.
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Mid-Town Belvedere
41 Units Available
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,353
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1134 sqft
Upscale living in the perfect location near major freeways and endless entertainment. Amenities designed to relax: refreshing pool, yoga studio, 24-hour gym, dog park and more. Luxurious interiors offer granite counters and hardwood floors.
