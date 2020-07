Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments dog park e-payments online portal package receiving playground

Park East Apartments is in a quiet little nook in the heart of Rosedale. At the same time, all the shopping and dining that White Marsh has to offer is just five minutes away! Park East's apartments and grounds provide a real sense of community, with a wide range of floor plans to choose from. These Baltimore County apartments really feel like a home! Check out the beautiful sparkling swimming pool, huge shaded playground, and fenced-in Bark Park dog run. There is even extra storage available on site!