2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:23 AM
103 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Rosedale, MD
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
32 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
996 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
954 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Results within 1 mile of Rosedale
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Eastwood
1 Unit Available
431 JOPLIN STREET
431 Joplin Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
990 sqft
2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath. Just finished remodeled in 2020. New granite counters, sink and faucet, back splash, flooring, paint and fixtures. Lead free cert. The exterior shed in the back yard is not included. Download the rental application here.
Results within 5 miles of Rosedale
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Fells Point
36 Units Available
The Eden
777 S Eden St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,347
1225 sqft
Stunning location right near the water in Fell's Point. Sleek, luxury design. On-site amenities include yoga, internet cafe, garages and gym. In-unit laundry, updated appliances and larger bedrooms. Coffee bar on-site.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
Canton
11 Units Available
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1212 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1212 East Apartments in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
$
Fells Point
4 Units Available
Thames Point
1900 Thames St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1200 sqft
Situated in a stunning building dating back to the 1870s, you can expect exposed stone walls and hardwood floors, as well as in-unit laundry and garbage disposal. Gym, online portal and parking as standard.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
38 Units Available
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1423 sqft
The Porter Brewers Hill apartments in Baltimore, Maryland are located in Canton, a historic and walkable neighborhood where classic charm meets modern style.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments And Townhomes
11 Springtowne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
985 sqft
Nice complex in Baltimore offering tennis court and swimming pool. Apartments feature large living and dining spaces, as well as in-unit laundry. Accessible to I-95 and I-695. Close to malls and restaurants, including Mission BBQ.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Fells Point
16 Units Available
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,070
1474 sqft
Easy access to I-95 and the charming restaurants of Fells Point. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, luxurious bathrooms with framed mirrors and granite countertops. Community has gym, private movie theater and pool.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
Greater Glendale-Glenmont
120 Units Available
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1091 sqft
TowsonTown Place Apartments in Towson, MD offer resort living right within the heart of Towson. Garden style and high rise 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes available.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Fells Point
25 Units Available
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1174 sqft
Fully furnished apartments within the historic Fells Point neighborhood. Community includes a billiards room, lounge bar, yoga studio and theater. Close to Patterson Park, the National Aquarium, and lots of bars and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
Little Italy
14 Units Available
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1088 sqft
High-rise living at its finest, complete with stunning harbor and downtown views. World-class amenities feature pool, sauna, coffee bar, theater room and more. Everything you need is right at home! Recently renovated, luxury interiors.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Fells Point
11 Units Available
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,731
1230 sqft
Waterfront community offers inspiring views of Harbor East. Attractive residences include floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy morning or evening hikes on waterfront trails.
Verified
1 of 72
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
24 Units Available
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1265 sqft
Building was once the home of Gunther Beer; located one mile from I-95 and I-895. Units have plush carpeting and granite countertops, with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
13 Units Available
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
925 sqft
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Crossings at White Marsh
1 Lincoln Woods Way, White Marsh, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
913 sqft
Near the intersection of Honeygo and White Marsh, the property is just minutes from White Marsh Mall and Gunpowder Falls State Park. Comfortable, carpeted units with fully equipped kitchens and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 06:43am
Patterson Park
36 Units Available
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
985 sqft
Located in a walkable community with city views. On-site amenities include a large resident's lounge, yoga classes and a rooftop deck. Beautiful interiors with oak-framed chalkboards, historic architecture and spacious, open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
Dunbar
38 Units Available
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,189
1241 sqft
Indulge in relaxing apartment amenities, including pool and yoga. Units feature granite counters and stainless steel finish for upscale look. Close to I-83, Johns Hopkins Hospital and City Springs Park.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
245 Units Available
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1292 sqft
Now Leasing – Move In Today! One Month Free Plus 6-Months Free Parking*! TOUR YOUR WAY! CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIRTUAL, SELF-GUIDED OR PRIVATE TOUR TODAY**Restrictions apply
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
6 Units Available
Chapel Valley Townhomes
8 Chapel Towne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1172 sqft
Spacious townhomes boast exceptional efficiency. Located right by a bus stop, and near a grocery store and several restaurants. Eat-in kitchens have dishwashers, microwaves and garbage disposal.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
$
Upper Fells Point
61 Units Available
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,256
1277 sqft
Find the right apartment for you in the heart of Harbor East, where soul meets style and a neighborhood of cultural discovery awaits. Liberty embodies the best of Baltimore, its vibrant personality, industrious history, and pioneering spirit.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
$
Loch Raven
8 Units Available
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
1233 sqft
An oasis in the city. Large units with granite counters and hardwood-style floors. Clubhouse, gym, pool. Backing onto Mt Pleasant Park. Explore Lexington Market and Fells Point, or use nearby highways for downtown.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 06:29am
15 Units Available
Chapel Manor
4217 Chapel Rd, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
927 sqft
Chapel Manor Apartments is a hidden treasure with a country feel. This White Marsh community gives you lots of open space, with quaint farms nearby, but youre also so close to great dining and shopping.
Verified
1 of 81
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
309 Units Available
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle, White Marsh, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1075 sqft
Smart, Stylish & Exclusively Grand. We are proud to welcome you to Avenue Grand; the first and only truly walkable apartment community to entertainment and nightlife in White Marsh, Maryland.
