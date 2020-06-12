/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
231 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rosedale, MD
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1210 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
32 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1148 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:05pm
2 Units Available
Franklin Square
100 Lionhead Ct, Rosedale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1075 sqft
Apartments in RosedaleFranklin Square Apartments & Townhomes offer beautiful 1 to 3 BR apartments and townhomes in a private wooded in the heart of Rosedale, MD.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6261 MCKAY CIRCLE
6261 Mckay Circle, Rosedale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2256 sqft
Great Townhouse in Rosedale for Rent: Light-filled townhouse on a wooded lot in the Brandywine community in the Rosedale area of Baltimore. Built in 2015, this 1900-square-foot home has 3 levels, 3 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Rosedale
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Frankford
11 Units Available
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1101 sqft
Situated near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, just a short distance away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Floor plans have large closets, custom window coverings and patios/balconies. Outdoor living includes pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Frankford
1 Unit Available
4921 Lasalle Ave
4921 Lasalle Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Stunning NEW 4BED/2.5BATH in East Baltimore - Beautiful new renovated single family STAND ALONE house with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 full Bath.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Frankford
1 Unit Available
5612 Frankford
5612 Frankford Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Renovated 3 BD, 2 BA Townhome in Frankford - Move into this renovated townhome which features wood flooring, huge fenced backyard, washer and dryer, central AC and heat, and a fully finished basement! Just a quick hop on the Beltway to shopping,
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Overlea
1 Unit Available
4508 FOREST VIEW AVE
4508 Forest View Avenue, Overlea, MD
Great true 5 bedroom Cape Cod available to rent! Recently renovated, central air, beautiful front porch, off-street parking, and large fenced backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Frankford
1 Unit Available
4813 GREENCREST ROAD
4813 Greencrest Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1024 sqft
Beautifully three level townhouse...with three bedrooms and one full and one half bath. (Small Dogs allowed, No cats, 2 year leases required, Credit score of 575 required, $4200 gross monthly income required)
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Overlea
1 Unit Available
4404 1ST STREET
4404 1st Street, Overlea, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1832 sqft
Beautiful home with gleaming hardwood floors on the main level. A 2 level atrium window greets you as you enter the foyer.
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Overlea
1 Unit Available
4518 Raspe Avenue
4518 Raspe Avenue, Overlea, MD
***CALL OR TEXT RON TODAY!*** ****443-447-5238**** Amazing single family home! First level if very spacious with a large living room and dining area! Kitchen is beautiful and plently of space for those who like to cook.
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
209 Eastern Boulevard Fl 2
209 Eastern Blvd, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1500 sqft
This 3bedroom/2bath condo, located over a business, offers hardwood floors and roughly 1500 square feet of living space. Eat-in kitchen, walk in closets and guest parking. Full alarm system. Trash included. Clean and comfortable space. Available now.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
40 Wagners Lane
40 Wagners Avenue, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
Waterfront Individual House with Amazing Views! Priced Reasonable! - Please call (410.288.8333), (do not email), for information about this 2/3 Bedroom Individual House located directly on the water with fantastic views.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6506 RIDGEBORNE DR
6506 Ridgeborne Drive, Rossville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
PRICE REDUCED. Now go and grab this before it's gone. Beautiful colonial Townhouse for rent in a quiet Rosedale community. Property has been updated.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Eastwood
1 Unit Available
7128 EASTBROOK AVENUE
7128 Eastbrook Avenue, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1124 sqft
Enjoy your rental place with end unit, three levels, three bed rooms, 1,5 Bath. Extra dining room and additional built-in mini room on back can be used as storage, sun room...
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Overlea
1 Unit Available
5838 WESTWOOD AVENUE
5838 Westwood Avenue, Overlea, MD
Great 4 bd/2.5 ba rental property with lots of space! Open floor plan with updated kitchen with island, granite and new appliances. Hardwood and ceramic on first floor, carpet on upper 2 levels. Master bd has walk in closet and fresh new bath.
Results within 5 miles of Rosedale
Last updated June 12 at 06:10pm
Greater Glendale-Glenmont
117 Units Available
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1519 sqft
TowsonTown Place Apartments in Towson, MD offer resort living right within the heart of Towson. Garden style and high rise 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes available.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We offer 3 and 4 Bedroom Townhomes with three finished levels and nearly 2,000 square feet of living space. Some homes also feature a private garage.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,376
980 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1150 sqft
With spacious floor plans and superior views, these apartments offer quality and comfort. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, balconies and central air conditioning. The community has access to an Olympic-size pool and a waterfront picnic area.
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Stansbury Manor
1 Alder Dr, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,534
1300 sqft
Residents of this community have a beautiful view of the Middle River and Martin Lagoon. Apartments and townhomes available with hardwood flooring and either a patio or balcony. Onsite playground and laundry provided.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Kingston Townhomes
736 W Kingsway Rd, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1100 sqft
Three-bedroom townhomes with sunny eat-in kitchens, separate utility rooms, front and rear entrances, and off-street parking. Adjacent to Kingston Park. Easy access to I-695, I-95 and US 40. Near local transit, shopping, dining and recreation.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Harbor Point Estates
909 S Marlyn Ave, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,232
980 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Doncaster Village
1 Dalmeny Ct, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1029 sqft
A short walk from Cromwell Valley Park, these recently renovated apartments come with air conditioning, a full range of kitchen appliances and balcony. The community is pet friendly, and onsite amenities include pool and 24-hour maintenance.
