pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:32 AM
181 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Rosedale, MD
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,063
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,673
1210 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,264
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1148 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 06:35am
5 Units Available
Park East
2022 Kelbourne Rd, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,063
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
885 sqft
Park East Apartments is in a quiet little nook in the heart of Rosedale.
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
Ridge View Apartment Homes
5 Maidstone Ct, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$899
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, and on-site laundry. Furnished apartments featuring fully equipped kitchen, walk-in closets, and granite counter tops. Located minutes from The Avenue at White Marsh, near the beltway, local parks, and schools.
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
2 Units Available
Franklin Square
100 Lionhead Ct, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$890
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1075 sqft
Apartments in RosedaleFranklin Square Apartments & Townhomes offer beautiful 1 to 3 BR apartments and townhomes in a private wooded in the heart of Rosedale, MD.
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
1 Unit Available
Rosedale Gardens
6709 Havenoak Rd, Rosedale, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
927 sqft
Rosedale Garden Apartments, a garden-style apartment community conveniently located in Eastern Baltimore County, is just minutes away from I-695 Beltway and I-95.
Results within 1 mile of Rosedale
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Frankford
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1101 sqft
Situated near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, just a short distance away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Floor plans have large closets, custom window coverings and patios/balconies. Outdoor living includes pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Fontana Village
1 Orion Court, Rossville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
754 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
892 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
23 Units Available
Eagles Walk
7500 Eagle Walk Ct, White Marsh, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$986
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
853 sqft
Units have new appliances, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Pets welcome. Car wash area and on-site laundry for tenants to use. Convenient location near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
9 Units Available
Frankford
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$983
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1082 sqft
This community's recently renovated apartments have in-unit laundry along with a patio or balcony. Shopping, dining and entertainment are all minutes away along Belair Road. This pet-friendly community also offers a pool and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
117 Hampshire Road
117 Hampshire Road, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1152 sqft
Ready for move in! Two bedrooms, 1.5 baths, full size washer and dryer, NEW carpet and paint. Conveniently located and priced right! Pets acceptable case by case with additional pet deposit.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Frankford
4813 GREENCREST ROAD
4813 Greencrest Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1024 sqft
Beautifully three level townhouse...with three bedrooms and one full and one half bath. (Small Dogs allowed, No cats, 2 year leases required, Credit score of 575 required, $4200 gross monthly income required)
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
40 Wagners Lane
40 Wagners Avenue, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
Waterfront Individual House with Amazing Views! Priced Reasonable! - Please call (410.288.8333), (do not email), for information about this 2/3 Bedroom Individual House located directly on the water with fantastic views.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Overlea
5703 Whitby Rd
5703 Whitby Road, Overlea, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1657 sqft
View this recently renovated rowhome located in Baltimore County. Features 4 bedrooms, full baths, gourmet kitchen equipped with major appliances. Has central air, partially fenced yard, washer and dryer and so much more. *Vouchers are accepted.
Results within 5 miles of Rosedale
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
12 Units Available
Canton
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1212 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1212 East Apartments in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
31 Units Available
Fells Point
The Eden
777 S Eden St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,760
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1225 sqft
Stunning location right near the water in Fell's Point. Sleek, luxury design. On-site amenities include yoga, internet cafe, garages and gym. In-unit laundry, updated appliances and larger bedrooms. Coffee bar on-site.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Loch Raven
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,107
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated homes with ice makers and in-unit laundry. E-payments for resident's convenience. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Close to Mount Pleasant Golf Course. Easy access to Perring Parkway.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Fells Point
Thames Point
1900 Thames St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,699
1213 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,114
1350 sqft
Situated in a stunning building dating back to the 1870s, you can expect exposed stone walls and hardwood floors, as well as in-unit laundry and garbage disposal. Gym, online portal and parking as standard.
Last updated July 13 at 06:29am
4 Units Available
Brewer's Hill
Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,380
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Highland Haus! Built for those that love life in the city, Highland Haus is the hottest new luxury apartment community in the Canton Zip code.
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
7 Units Available
Medford
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$815
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
936 sqft
Along with a great location, Boston Crossing offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that feature newly renovated kitchens and updated bathrooms, dishwashers, central heat and air conditioning, beautiful hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, modern
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
New Northwood
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$874
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
847 sqft
The Winston Apartments in Baltimore are less than a 10-minute drive from the 83. The Winston features a park-like setting with modern brick apartments that feature patios or balconies. Units are air-conditioned and updated.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Doncaster Village
1 Dalmeny Ct, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1029 sqft
A short walk from Cromwell Valley Park, these recently renovated apartments come with air conditioning, a full range of kitchen appliances and balcony. The community is pet friendly, and onsite amenities include pool and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 13 at 06:10am
98 Units Available
Greater Glendale-Glenmont
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,129
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1519 sqft
TowsonTown Place Apartments in Towson, MD offer resort living right within the heart of Towson. Garden style and high rise 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
25 Units Available
Fells Point
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,703
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,596
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
1174 sqft
Fully furnished apartments within the historic Fells Point neighborhood. Community includes a billiards room, lounge bar, yoga studio and theater. Close to Patterson Park, the National Aquarium, and lots of bars and restaurants.
