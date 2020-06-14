210 Apartments for rent in Rosedale, MD with hardwood floors
Rosedale is home to Maryland Route 7, once the Philadelphia Road, which bore George Washington on his way to New York in 1789 for his inauguration as the first American President.
A young English resident named Dale once owned a home above the then-called Philadelphia Road that George Washington traversed. His garden was covered with strikingly attractive roses -- so attractive that the area was named Rosedale for him and his flowers. In the 19th century, immigrants were drawn to the community with access to gas and electric lighting, transportation via electric trains, and boats along the river. In fact, schooners were once able to sail all the way up Back River (although today, a rowboat might be more in order). Rosedale grew as a residential suburb to Baltimore primarily in the 1950s. Three quarters of the housing available today are homes built between 1854 and 1979. So you better like history if you decide to move here! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rosedale renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.