Rockville, MD
706 Azalea Dr.
Last updated May 2 2020 at 11:44 AM

706 Azalea Dr.

706 Azalea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

706 Azalea Drive, Rockville, MD 20850
West Rockville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Beautiful 3 BR 2.5 BA home. Great schools, and close to all amenities - Wonderful for commuters! Quaint Regents Square end unit townhouse 3BR, 2.5BA.

Hardwood through the whole house. Newer kitchen and appliances and all newly painted. Large MB with mirrored closets and full shower. Second full bath services the other 2 bedrooms. Beautiful enclosed (and large) back deck with beautiful shade tree.

This home is conveniently located across from Regents Square park, 1 min from 270. Close to Rockville Metro, Montgomery College, Rockville Town Square and Rockville Athletic Center. Shopping and dining within walking distance and ample parking available. Condo fee and water included in the price. Wonderful school district!

(RLNE4730525)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Azalea Dr. have any available units?
706 Azalea Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockville, MD.
What amenities does 706 Azalea Dr. have?
Some of 706 Azalea Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 Azalea Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
706 Azalea Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Azalea Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 706 Azalea Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rockville.
Does 706 Azalea Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 706 Azalea Dr. offers parking.
Does 706 Azalea Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 Azalea Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Azalea Dr. have a pool?
No, 706 Azalea Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 706 Azalea Dr. have accessible units?
No, 706 Azalea Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Azalea Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 Azalea Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Does 706 Azalea Dr. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 706 Azalea Dr. has units with air conditioning.
