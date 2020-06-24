706 Azalea Dr.

Amenities

Beautiful 3 BR 2.5 BA home. Great schools, and close to all amenities - Wonderful for commuters! Quaint Regents Square end unit townhouse 3BR, 2.5BA.



Hardwood through the whole house. Newer kitchen and appliances and all newly painted. Large MB with mirrored closets and full shower. Second full bath services the other 2 bedrooms. Beautiful enclosed (and large) back deck with beautiful shade tree.



This home is conveniently located across from Regents Square park, 1 min from 270. Close to Rockville Metro, Montgomery College, Rockville Town Square and Rockville Athletic Center. Shopping and dining within walking distance and ample parking available. Condo fee and water included in the price. Wonderful school district!



(RLNE4730525)