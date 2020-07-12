/
west rockville
244 Apartments for rent in West Rockville, Rockville, MD
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
27 Units Available
Post Fallsgrove
102 Fallsgrove Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,525
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1020 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedrooms have high ceilings with crown molding, in-unit laundry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Access to game room and cinema. Walk to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center, shops and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
39 Units Available
Gables Upper Rock
70 Upper Rock Cir, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,547
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,533
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,062
1151 sqft
Wonderful rec room with pool table, foosball, flat screen TV and bar. Units have open, modern floor plans with laundry facilities. Outdoor pool, gardens and sitting areas for relaxing in comfortable weather.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
12 Units Available
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,762
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently remodeled with upgrades like quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, plus in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy outdoor pool, tennis court and billiards lounge. Pet-friendly. 24-Hour fitness center and maintenance on-site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
16 Units Available
Villas at Rockville
1699 Yale Pl, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,160
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1792 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Montgomery College and close to Shady Grove Metro Station. Units feature breakfast bars, energy efficient windows, and patios. Community offers storage areas and a pool.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
521 JACALA TERRACE
521 Jacala Terrace, Rockville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
1674 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
GORGEOUS 4-LEVELS,BRICK, END UNIT TOWNHOME, 2 CAR GARAGE, LIBRAY/DEN, FLOOR, GAS FIREPLACE, GOURMET KITCHEN W/WOOD CABINETS, VAULTED CEILINGS, MASTER SUITE W/LUXURIOUS SPA BATH,FULLY FINISHED 4TH LEVEL W/BEDROOM, FULL BATH AND SITTING/FAMILY ROOM.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5 Surry Ct
5 Surry Court, Rockville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1372 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Newly renovated home in Wootton school district - Property Id: 318395 This single family home has a newly renovated modern and open kitchen with a large pantry.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2 Bent Pine Court
2 Bent Pine Court, Rockville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2610 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Brick Front Single Family Home with Full Basement in the Wooton District of Potomac - TENANT OCCUPIED-APPT REQUIRED TO SHOW-24 HR Notice. Beautiful 4 Bedroom Brick front Colonial Home with a 2 car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Hearthstone Court
11 Hearthstone Court, Rockville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
2490 sqft
Beautifully Updated Colonial on Quiet Cul-de-Sac - Stunningly beautiful upgrades throughout! Wood floors, spacious & bright grommet kitchen with breakfast nook, separate dining room, fireplace, main level laundry, garage and fenced rear yard.
Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
516 Nelson Street
516 Nelson Street, Rockville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,875
2285 sqft
Nestled in the popular Woodley Gardens neighborhood, this 3-bedroom, 2 and half bath, Colonial house sits on a fenced-in corner lot with ample parking and a carport.
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
886 COLLEGE PARKWAY
886 College Parkway, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
971 sqft
Open 3 bedroom, 2 full bath (3rd BR perfect for den/office space) garden style condo on 2nd floor. 1000 sq ft. Well maintained and spacious floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of West Rockville
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
25 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,497
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,136
1131 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
17 Units Available
The Residences at King Farm
105 King Farm Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,635
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1440 sqft
Two-story units available. Private balconies and patios. Outdoor pool with splash area for kids. In-unit laundry facilities. Impressive fitness center with cardio and strength training equipment.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
16 Units Available
eaves Washingtonian Center
15717 Winners Dr, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,436
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1141 sqft
Located across from The Washingtonian Center, this green community has garages and plenty of guest parking. Apartments contain extra storage space and custom covered windows. Fire pit, BBQ area, playground, and pool on site.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
41 Units Available
Avalon at Traville
14240 Alta Oaks Dr, North Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,570
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1216 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1432 sqft
Tucked into a beautiful, natural setting, but still near everything that North Potomac has to offer. Enjoy modern amenities and security features, as well as a community lounge, billiards room, pool, playground courts and business center.
Last updated July 12 at 08:42pm
23 Units Available
Axis at Shady Grove
9305 Corporate Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,480
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1201 sqft
Open floor plans that combine dining, kitchen and living areas. Granite countertops. Gorgeous common areas with an outdoor pool, movie projector, fitness center and conference rooms for private meetings.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
35 Units Available
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,602
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,908
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,626
1456 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
22 Units Available
Siesta Key
15250 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,529
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,677
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1165 sqft
The Residences at Siesta Key is conveniently located in the heart of the Shade Grove Life Sciences Center in Montgomery County, Maryland and within a 7-minute walk to the Rockville Metro Station.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
6 Units Available
The Upton
44 Maryland Ave, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,927
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,741
1108 sqft
Recently opened, contemporary apartments with nine-foot ceilings, balconies and modern furnishings and feel. Eighth-Floor pool and fitness center, plus 15th-floor club room and rooftop deck. Half block walk to the Metro or MARC.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
86 Units Available
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,430
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,679
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
36 Units Available
Bainbridge Shady Grove Metro
15955 Frederick Rd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,574
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,073
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1127 sqft
Relax in the outdoor pool or stay warm near the patio fire pit. Large, open floor plans with personal balconies. Conveniently located by Shady Grove Metro Station to make commutes effortless.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
16 Units Available
The Perry
12430 Park Potomac Ave, Potomac, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,870
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,115
1617 sqft
The Perry at Park Potomac is the perfect combination of accessibility and comfort. Close to I-270, these units promise an easy commute, while still providing amenities such as outdoor living space, a gym and pet-friendly facilities.
Last updated November 25 at 10:25am
13 Units Available
The Metropolitan Rockville Town Center
255 N Washington St, Rockville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,740
897 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,732
1091 sqft
Across the street from Rockville Town Square Plaza, conveniently located urban-style complex offers one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartments with two-level and loft options. Coffee lounge, on-site retail, business center, fitness center, and recreation areas.
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
502 King Farm Blvd.
502 King Farm Boulevard, Rockville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1733 sqft
-Outstanding Luxury Condominium Apartment -Award winning planned development community at King Farm -No security deposit but tenant should pass credit and criminal background check -Large, Bright open floor plan for safe, comfortable living -Secure
Last updated July 12 at 09:32pm
1 Unit Available
9614 VEIRS DRIVE
9614 Veirs Dr, Travilah, MD
5 Bedrooms
$5,200
4266 sqft
Available now. This beautiful house was built last year in 2019 including a spacious deck, huge vinyl fenced yard and large shed. The driveway can fit 8 cars and 2 cars in the garage. All kitchen and bathroom countertops are granite.
