Apartment List
/
MD
/
frederick
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:24 PM

79 Apartments for rent in Frederick, MD

📍
Downtown Frederick
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
7 Units Available
Applegate and Potomac Commons Apartments and Townhomes
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,179
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1227 sqft
Near Highway 15, the hospital and Hood College in historic downtown Frederick. Updated apartments with hardwood floors. Residents have access to a pool, courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
$
6 Units Available
Potomac Commons
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,279
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fort Detrick and the Frederick Shopping Center are both conveniently located near this community. Amenities include onsite parking, pool and playground. Apartments are pet-friendly and have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:31pm
$
7 Units Available
Woodlawn Village
1469 W Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
939 sqft
Dog-friendly community with beautiful courtyards and easy access to both DC and Baltimore. Recently renovated and modern apartments feature in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Enjoy a private patio or balcony in a tranquil setting.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:21pm
17 Units Available
The Retreat at Market Square
300 Cormorant Place, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,420
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1469 sqft
Luxury living at its finest, located in Frederick, Maryland. Enjoy uptown living at Market Square with downtown convenience to historic Frederick. Centrally located less than an hour from Washington D.C.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
Waterford
8 Units Available
The Fields at Rock Creek
100 Alessandra Ct, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,260
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the comfort of home with the convenience of apartment living at it's finest in our spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans, located minutes from Downtown Frederick.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
9 Units Available
Prospect Hall Apartments
909 Mansion Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,365
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1160 sqft
The Festival-Frederick Shopping Center and Prospect Plaza are both convenient to this property. Units are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a swimming pool, media room, trash valet, and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
38 Units Available
Willowdale Crossing
150 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,115
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,242
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Willowdale Rock Creek and Waterford Parks. Resort-style swimming pool, playground, bark park, and coffee bar. Fantastic apartment amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Wellington Trace
4901 Meridian Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,335
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,626
1243 sqft
Close to I-270 and I-70. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and a fireplace. Residents will enjoy a pool, playground area, 24-hour gym, car wash area and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
Waverley View
4 Units Available
The Fred Apartment Homes
402 Harlan Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include clubhouse, fitness center and pool. Units feature granite countertops, washer/dryer, dishwasher, breakfast bar and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
Century Clearbrook
6450 Mercantile Dr E, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,311
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to I-70 and I-270, putting all of Maryland within reach of residents. Units include granite countertops, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Residents have access to an onsite valet, pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
19 Units Available
The Residences at the Manor
141 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,230
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments with ranch-style kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. Pool, playground, gym and community garden. Easy access to parks, shopping and Frederick Freeway.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
7 Units Available
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,460
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,698
1085 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Maryland City
43 Units Available
Urban Green
3300 Galena Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,465
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1314 sqft
Luxury apartments feature stainless-steel appliances, air-conditioning, fireplace and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer 24-hour gym, community gardens, clubhouse, business center and more. Great location near Laurel Golf and Recreation center, schools, Home Depot and Shoppers Foods.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Walnut Ridge
11 Units Available
The Park at Walnut Ridge
2001 Wood Hollow Pl, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,385
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,882
1175 sqft
Urban living in downtown Frederick, shouting distance from bars and restaurants. Contemporary units have ceiling fans and laundry facilities. Guest suite, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool located on site. Close to Fort Detrick.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
13 Units Available
THE APARTMENTS AT ELMWOOD TERRACE
1420 Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1072 sqft
Enjoy fully-equipped kitchens and bedrooms with walk-in closets. Easy access to I-270, Route 40 and Route 15 make traveling to the Stonegate Park, Frederick Community College or the Frederick Town Mall a breeze.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
14 Units Available
Bainbridge Jefferson Place
5835 White Lake Lane, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,554
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
1418 sqft
New community with 1-3 bedroom apartments. Close to historic Downtown Frederick. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands. Community offers games room, 24-hour maintenance, pool and outdoor social space.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Frederick Greenes
1313 Motter Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,009
431 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,073
641 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 15 and Governor Thomas Johnson High School. Near I-70 and I-270. A modern community with a courtyard, playground and fire pit. Pet-friendly. Modern layouts and updated appliances.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Whittier
2 Units Available
Vista View
2401 Highpoint View Ct, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1267 sqft
VistaView Apartments for rent in Frederick, MD offers pet-friendly, luxury 2-bedroom homes, thoughtfully designed to fit your needs and lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Ballenger Creek Center
1 Unit Available
Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments
607 Windview Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,436
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful residential community in prime Frederick location. Complex features pool, gym, dog park, playground and business center. Apartments have private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and updated kitchens.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Downtown Frederick
6 Units Available
Taft Lofts
116 East Patrick Street, Frederick, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,125
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1038 sqft
LIVE IN THE HEART OF FREDERICK’S HISTORIC DISTRICT! At Taft Lofts, you’ll find yourself at home in the heart of the transformed Historic District, enjoying some of the best views available from our downtown lofts in Frederick.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Commons of Avalon
1 Unit Available
Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community
1369 Hampshire Drive, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,097
1717 sqft
Brand New Townhome Rentals in Frederick! At Overlook at Avalon you can live the life of luxury in our three-story townhomes.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated September 9 at 10:51pm
$
Contact for Availability
Princeton Court Apartments
5792 Brook Hill Ln, Frederick, MD
Studio
$950
1 Bedroom
$1,110
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Comfort and Convenience - Come in today and make Princeton Court Apartments your new home! Nestled in a residential community and located in the heart of Frederick, we are convenient to Fort Detrick, Francis Scott Key Mall, Sugarloaf Mountain Park,

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
532 Lancaster Place
532 Lancaster Place, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1287 sqft
532 Lancaster Place Available 08/01/20 UPDATED & Adorable 3BD/1.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Overlook
1 Unit Available
603 Himes Ave 103
603 Himes Avenue, Frederick, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1058 sqft
Unit 103 Available 06/25/20 603 Himes Avenue Unit - Property Id: 293094 This unit shows exceptionally well. New carpet in bedrooms, freshly painted. Master bedroom offers 2 large walk-in closets. Sun room actually provides 3rd bedroom.

Median Rent in Frederick

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Frederick is $1,395, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,611.
Studio
$1,328
1 Bed
$1,395
2 Beds
$1,611
3+ Beds
$2,125
City GuideFrederick
Located in north-central Maryland, Frederick is the county seat of the larger Frederick County and is the second largest incorporated area in Maryland behind Baltimore. At just 22 square miles, you can imagine that there aren’t too many apartments for rent in this City of Clustered Spires, but with a community of happy-to-be-there & happy-to-help residents and this here apartment huntin’ guide, we’re sure you’ll have no problem finding a place just right. Ready to move to Frederick? Conti...
Life in Frederick

Since “Frederick” is often used as a name to describe it’s surrounding areas in addition to the city center, as well as the city's founder (Flintstone), you’ll likely hear more than a few recommendations & upsides for living in neighboring cities. For now, however, we’ll stick to finding you an apartment in Frederick’s core. One of the previous statements was not true. We'll leave it up to your geographical sensibilities to determine which.

Downtown

The downtown area of Frederick has some nice, historic brick apartment rentals boasting great views and heftier price tags than you’ll find in other areas of town. Residents like the walkability of the downtown area and its neighboring hoods, including Baker Park, a family & dog-friendly area less than a mile away and closer to beautiful Culler Lake.

Affordability

North Frederick neighborhoods like North Crossing, Cloverhill, Willowbrook, & Cover Ridge are all desirable and more affordable than downtown (read: cheap apartments found here). The further you move from the city center, the more suburban in nature the city becomes, with housing built in the mid-20th century and beyond.

Safety

As far as areas of potential concern, lucky for you there are few neighborhoods in Frederick with a bad rap, though some are viewed in a slightly less favorable light depending on who you talk to. Areas off of either side of Route 40 are reputed to have less of a family atmosphere, and rents are certainly lower, but, as always, you should check it out for yourself before signing a lease!

So, a politician walks into a bar...”

Residents of Frederick, MD love their homes. As a politically balanced place (described by one local as “moderately liberal”), you’re going to be surrounded by nice people, a historic atmosphere, and easy access to both Baltimore & Washington, D.C. Few things seem sweeter, best of luck finding your Frederick abode.

June 2020 Frederick Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Frederick Rent Report. Frederick rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Frederick rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Frederick Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Frederick Rent Report. Frederick rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Frederick rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Frederick rents declined significantly over the past month

Frederick rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Frederick stand at $1,395 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,612 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Frederick's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the DC Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Frederick, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 6.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,897, while one-bedrooms go for $1,642.
    • Frederick has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,612, while one-bedrooms go for $1,395.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,574; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,405; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 2.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Frederick

    As rents have increased moderately in Frederick, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Frederick is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Maryland as a whole logging rent growth of -0.0% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.0% in Baltimore.
    • Frederick's median two-bedroom rent of $1,612 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% rise in Frederick.
    • While Frederick's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Frederick than most large cities. For example, Philadelphia has a median 2BR rent of $1,181.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,360
    $1,570
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Arlington
    $1,840
    $2,130
    -0.6%
    0.9%
    Alexandria
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.3%
    0.5%
    Silver Spring
    $1,520
    $1,750
    -0.4%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,700
    $1,960
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,900
    -0.2%
    -6.6%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,610
    -0.5%
    2.3%
    Rockville
    $1,740
    $2,010
    -1%
    -2.3%
    Bethesda
    $2,080
    $2,410
    -0.3%
    -2.8%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,830
    -0.5%
    0.2%
    Reston
    $1,640
    $1,890
    0
    -1.7%
    Bowie
    $2,150
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.3%
    -0.8%
    Leesburg
    $1,790
    $2,070
    -1.1%
    0.2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    -0.4%
    -2%
    Oakton
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0
    5.5%
    College Park
    $1,600
    $1,850
    0.4%
    3%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,620
    0
    -0.4%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.4%
    -2.6%
    Herndon
    $1,970
    $2,270
    -1.1%
    -1.4%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0.5%
    1.3%
    Fairfax
    $1,930
    $2,230
    -1.4%
    -0.3%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Hyattsville
    $1,320
    $1,530
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Falls Church
    $1,510
    $1,740
    -0.2%
    0.3%
    Gainesville
    $2,050
    $2,370
    0.2%
    -4.4%
    Temple Hills
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.6%
    2.5%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Frederick?
    In Frederick, the median rent is $1,328 for a studio, $1,395 for a 1-bedroom, $1,611 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,125 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Frederick, check out our monthly Frederick Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Frederick?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Frederick include Downtown Frederick.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Frederick?
    Some of the colleges located in the Frederick area include Hood College, Howard Community College, University of Maryland-University College, University of Maryland-College Park, and Marymount University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Frederick?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Frederick from include Washington, Arlington, Columbia, Silver Spring, and Rockville.

