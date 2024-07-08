Have a question for Flats at Shady Grove?
Is there anything else you'd like to ask Flats at Shady Grove?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
1 of 15
1380 Piccard Dr • Rockville MD 20850
203 Units
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed
Rent Special
Receive $750 off! Receive $750 off if you move in by July 15, 2024. Restrictions apply. Call our leasing off for details.
Restrictions may apply
Price and Availability
Verified 3 HRS ago
S1M
$1,135
2
Studio
1 Bath
432 sqft
Unit 330
$1,135
Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1135
$1,135
S2
$1,542
2
Studio
1 Bath
425 sqft
Unit 374
Avail. Sep 6
$1,542
Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1542
$1,542
S1R
$1,559
4
Studio
1 Bath
432 sqft
Unit 231
Avail. Jul 27
$1,559
Unit 245
Avail. Jul 26
$1,559
Unit Studio, 1 bath, $1559
$1,559
Unit 131
Avail. Aug 26
$1,559
Connect with the community
Similar Listings
BLVD Forty Four
44 Maryland Avenue
Rockville, MD 20850
19 Units Available
Starting at $1,821
Kanso Twinbrook
12503 Ardennes Avenue
Rockville, MD 20852
18 Units Available
Starting at $1,620
The Stories
1620 East Jefferson Street
Rockville, MD 20852
7 Units Available
Starting at $2,237
Galvan at Twinbrook
1801 Chapman Ave
Rockville, MD 20852
12 Units Available
Starting at $1,863
Westchester Rockville Station
100 1st St
Rockville, MD 20851
8 Units Available
Starting at $2,082
The Met Rockville
255 N Washington St
Rockville, MD 20850
8 Units Available
Starting at $2,041
Palladian
38 Maryland Ave., #313
Rockville, MD 20850
2 Units Available
Starting at $2,203
The Forest Apartments
2012 Baltimore Road
Rockville, MD 20851
5 Units Available
Starting at $2,053
Location
1380 Piccard Dr, Rockville, MD 20850
Amenities
On-site laundry
Granite counters
Dishwasher
Pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
media room
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
concierge
courtyard
dog grooming area
internet access
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
WELCOME TOTHE FLATS AT SHADY GROVEThe Flats at Shady Grove is conveniently located off the Shady Grove Road exit of I-270 in the heart of the life sciences and bio technology corridor of central Montgomery County. Situated in the prestigious King Farm neighborhood, residents have easy access to shopping, dining and entertainment. A quick drive to the Shady Grove and Rockville Metro stations give residents access to award winning public parks and sports fields and our nations Capitol.
Property Details (Fees & Lease)
Income Requirement
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
UtilitiesRenter responsible for all utilities
Pet Policy
Pets allowed
Cats, dogs
Parking Details Open lot: included in lease. None.
Explore the Area
Grocery Stores
MOM's Organic Market
0.5 mi
Safeway
0.7 mi
Safeway
0.9 mi
New York Mart
1.2 mi
Matrëshka
1.3 mi
Restaurants
Farmsook
0.3 mi
Dunkin'
0.4 mi
That's Amore'
0.5 mi
Naked Lunch
0.5 mi
Firehouse Subs
0.5 mi
Public Transportation
Piccard Dr & Curie Ct
0.1 mi
Piccard Dr & Redland Blvd
0.1 mi
Washingtonian Blvd & Omega Dr
0.8 mi
Shady Grove Rd & Gaither Rd
0.8 mi
Washingtonian Blvd & Fields Rd
0.8 mi
Airports
Montgomery County Airpark
4.4 mi
Davis Airport
9.6 mi
Fly Away Farm Airport
12.1 mi
Glenair Airport
14.7 mi
College Park Airport
16.3 mi
Schools
5 /10
College Gardens Elementary School
PublicPK-5
881 Students
1.0 mi
2 /10
Regional Institute For Children & Adolescents
Public4-12
99 Students
1.2 mi
5 /10
Rosemont Elementary School
PublicPK-5
619 Students
1.3 mi
1 /10
Rock Terrace School
Public6-12
86 Students
1.4 mi
9 /10
Lakewood Elementary School
PublicK-5
519 Students
1.5 mi
Data provided by GreatSchools. Ratings are based on test scores and additional metrics when available.
Parks
King Farm Stream Valley Park
0.3 mi
King Farm Stream Valley Park
0.4 mi
King Farm Stream Valley Park
0.4 mi
Senior Center Park
0.5 mi
Upper Watts Branch Forest Preserve
0.5 mi
Entertainment
Bowlero Rockville
0.7 mi
Castle Laser Tag
0.8 mi
Monster Mini Golf
0.8 mi
IM=X Pilates & Fitness
0.8 mi
OPEX Shady Grove
0.9 mi
Pets
Grove Center Veterinary Hospital
0.8 mi
Center for Veterinary Dentistry and Oral Surgery
0.8 mi
Animal Eye Care Center
0.8 mi
Center for Veterinary Dentistry and Oral Surgery
0.8 mi
Animal Eye Care Center
0.8 mi
Getting Around
The part of Rockville that Flats at Shady Grove is in has a Walk Score ® of 41, which means that this area is car-dependent. Prefer taking public transportation over driving? The area has a transit score of 38, which means that there are some transit options available in the neighborhood.
Find More Rentals By
Bedrooms
Amenities
- Rockville Accessible Apartments (16)
- Rockville Apartments with Balconies (36)
- Rockville Apartments with Garages (27)
- Rockville Apartments with Gyms (28)
- Rockville Apartments with Hardwood Floors (30)
- Rockville Apartments with Parking (41)
- Rockville Apartments with Pools (29)
- Rockville Apartments with Washer-Dryers (39)
- Rockville Dog Friendly Apartments (24)
- Rockville Luxury Apartments (50)
- Rockville Pet Friendly Apartments (29)
Property Type
Find More Rentals in Nearby
Cities
Zip Codes
Find More Rentals Near
Airports
Medical Facilities
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Flats at Shady Grove have any available units?
Flats at Shady Grove has 27 units available starting at $1,135 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Rockville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rockville Rent Report.
What amenities does Flats at Shady Grove have?
Some of Flats at Shady Grove's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Flats at Shady Grove currently offering any rent specials?
Flats at Shady Grove is offering the following rent specials: Receive $750 off! Receive $750 off if you move in by July 15, 2024. Restrictions apply. Call our leasing off for details.
Is Flats at Shady Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, Flats at Shady Grove is pet-friendly.
Does Flats at Shady Grove offer parking?
Yes, Flats at Shady Grove offers parking.
Does Flats at Shady Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, Flats at Shady Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Flats at Shady Grove have a pool?
Yes, Flats at Shady Grove has a pool.
Does Flats at Shady Grove have accessible units?
Yes, Flats at Shady Grove has accessible units.
Does Flats at Shady Grove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Flats at Shady Grove has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Flats at Shady Grove?
Is there anything else you'd like to ask Flats at Shady Grove?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials