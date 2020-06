Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Light filled end-unit with 3 large bedrooms and 3.5 remodeled baths. The master bedroom includes a generously sized loft perfect for a home office set-up. The main floor includes an eat-in kitchen, wood floors, and fireplace. There is a bedroom and full bath on the lower level that includes a fire place and French doors leading out to the brick patio. Close proximity to the metro, shopping, and restaurants. Two assigned parking places are included.