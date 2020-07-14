All apartments in Perry Hall
Perry Hall, MD
Chapel Valley Townhomes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Chapel Valley Townhomes

8 Chapel Towne Cir · (410) 324-6054
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8 Chapel Towne Cir, Perry Hall, MD 21128

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit C1080108 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,376

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Unit C0910091 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,376

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

Unit C1650165 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,376

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1172 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Chapel Valley Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
We offer you a convenient and comfortable lifestyle with a great location. Our two bedroom townhomes are designed with your space and storage needs in mind and offer energy efficient construction, saving you money. Our caring and professional staff, and our location in the heart of Perry Hall are just two more reasons Chapel Valley is the perfect choice for your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: Up to 2 Cats, 1 Cat and 1 Dog (50 lbs), or 1 Dog (50 lbs) only.
rent: $25 per pet.
restrictions: Restricted Breeds: Pit Bull, Staffordshire Terrier, American Bulldog, Rottweiler, Mastiff, Great Dane, Doberman Pinscher, Irish Wolf Hound, German Shepherd.* - *Restrictions Apply. Contact Leasing Agent for more details.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Chapel Valley Townhomes have any available units?
Chapel Valley Townhomes has 6 units available starting at $1,376 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Perry Hall, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Perry Hall Rent Report.
What amenities does Chapel Valley Townhomes have?
Some of Chapel Valley Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Chapel Valley Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Chapel Valley Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Chapel Valley Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Chapel Valley Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Chapel Valley Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Chapel Valley Townhomes offers parking.
Does Chapel Valley Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Chapel Valley Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Chapel Valley Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Chapel Valley Townhomes has a pool.
Does Chapel Valley Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Chapel Valley Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Chapel Valley Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Chapel Valley Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
