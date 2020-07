Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel in unit laundry bathtub extra storage oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool garage internet access valet service cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center conference room dog park green community kickboxing studio media room pool table yoga

The best of urban design has arrived in Odenton, Maryland. Welcome to Flats170 at Academy Yard, where you’ll be greeted with richly appointed interiors, first-class amenities, and eco-friendly touches that will make you feel right at home. Our central location in Anne Arundel County means you are never far from work or play. We are next door to Fort Meade and the NSA, close to numerous defense and tech companies, and within 30 minutes of Annapolis, Baltimore, and Washington, DC. The MARC train station is less than one mile down the road, and BWI is just 10 minutes away.