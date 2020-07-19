All apartments in Odenton
2443 BLUE SPRING COURT

2443 Blue Spring Court · No Longer Available
Location

2443 Blue Spring Court, Odenton, MD 21113
Odenton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
Perfect location, 3rd floor with a private balcony overlooking the courtyard, walk across the street to elementary school, close to shopping and highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2443 BLUE SPRING COURT have any available units?
2443 BLUE SPRING COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Odenton, MD.
What amenities does 2443 BLUE SPRING COURT have?
Some of 2443 BLUE SPRING COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2443 BLUE SPRING COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2443 BLUE SPRING COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2443 BLUE SPRING COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2443 BLUE SPRING COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Odenton.
Does 2443 BLUE SPRING COURT offer parking?
No, 2443 BLUE SPRING COURT does not offer parking.
Does 2443 BLUE SPRING COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2443 BLUE SPRING COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2443 BLUE SPRING COURT have a pool?
No, 2443 BLUE SPRING COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2443 BLUE SPRING COURT have accessible units?
No, 2443 BLUE SPRING COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2443 BLUE SPRING COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2443 BLUE SPRING COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2443 BLUE SPRING COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2443 BLUE SPRING COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
