Apartment List
/
MD
/
glen burnie
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:26 AM

67 Accessible Apartments for rent in Glen Burnie, MD

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
$
Glen Burnie
6 Units Available
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
880 sqft
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
South Gate
31 Units Available
The Islands of Fox Chase
208 Somerset Bay Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,760
1130 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,894
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy Living Large in Anne Arundel County's Best Apartments! Gracious, spacious and well designed The Islands of Fox Chase is that rare rental opportunity that sacrifices nothing in the way of comfort and class.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated April 7 at 04:18pm
Glen Burnie
4 Units Available
The Villages at Marley Station
7805 Bruton Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
875 sqft
Welcome to The Villages at Marley Station, a beautiful residential community located in Glen Burnie, MD.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Burnie
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Brooklyn Park
20 Units Available
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,406
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
13 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,538
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,948
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,392
1484 sqft
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Burnie
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
SBIC - West Federal Hill
19 Units Available
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,255
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1129 sqft
901 South Charles Apartments in Federal Hill bring brand new luxury, green apartment homes to South Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
3 Units Available
Highland Village Townhomes
3953 McDowell Ln, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$958
755 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Odenton
34 Units Available
Flats 170 at Academy Yard
8313 Telegraph Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,355
1372 sqft
Located along Highway 170 and yards from Crossroads Drive. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Community offers a pool, valet and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
Federal Hill - Montgomery
41 Units Available
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,400
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,543
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,087
1150 sqft
Brand new luxury mid-rise apartments in Baltimore. A resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym. The pet-friendly apartments feature wood-like flooring, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Minutes to the Inner Harbor and M&T Bank Stadium.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
7 Units Available
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$992
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
910 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
$
Cherry Hill
3 Units Available
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$849
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Middle Branch in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
Odenton
20 Units Available
Shelter Cove
537 Tranquil Ct, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1080 sqft
Convenience and luxury meet in recently units boasting hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly complex has playground, pool and tennis court. Close to Patuxent Freeway and I-97 for those commuting.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Locust Point
25 Units Available
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,573
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,692
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1275 sqft
Located in Baltimore, the apartments in this housing community include spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning and hardwood floors. The community also features a recreation center and 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 10 at 08:50am
$
Riverside
15 Units Available
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,615
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
949 sqft
City living on McHenry Row, close to Harris Teeter and Riverside Park. Units have upscale interior finishes, expansive windows and great views of the Baltimore skyline.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
SBIC - West Federal Hill
19 Units Available
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,591
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,752
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,907
1103 sqft
Expect spacious living spaces and concierge service in this green-conscious industrial-style apartment complex featuring air conditioning and built-in fireplaces. With excellent amenities including coffee bar and clubhouse. Also close to I-95 for commuting ease.
Results within 10 miles of Glen Burnie
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Downtown Baltimore
77 Units Available
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,450
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1134 sqft
Live at Baltimore's best and brightest. Centrally located to the city's best dining, shopping and attractions, Luminary is quite possibly Baltimore's most walkable address.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
17 Units Available
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,540
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1471 sqft
Close to Baltimore-Washington Pkwy for ready access to the big city. Abundant parks nearby. LEED certified community with pool, children's splash deck, fitness center, movie theater. In-unit W/D, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
Patterson Park
35 Units Available
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,442
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
985 sqft
Located in a walkable community with city views. On-site amenities include a large resident's lounge, yoga classes and a rooftop deck. Beautiful interiors with oak-framed chalkboards, historic architecture and spacious, open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
Mid-Town Belvedere
42 Units Available
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,290
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1117 sqft
Excellent location, close to University of Baltimore, Penn Station, and MICA. Units feature dishwasher, microwave, and disposal. Community has bike room, garage and open-surface parking.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
31 Units Available
Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Cir, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,675
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1410 sqft
As you drive through this gated community, you will be impressed with smart, sophisticated architecture that wraps around unrivaled community amenities; all under one roof! Step inside the beautifully designed 4-story mid-rise elevator building and
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
33 Units Available
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,569
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,938
1613 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Franklintown
10 Units Available
Gwynnbrook Townhomes
5136 Oaklawn Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,050
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1088 sqft
Large 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful, park-like setting, with patio/balcony and washer/dryer. 24-hr maintenance. Convenient access to Gwynn Falls/Leakin Park and other city parks. Near Hwy 122 and I-70, for access to entire Baltimore area.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
16 Units Available
The Point at Crofton
1623 Parkridge Cir, Crofton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,503
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
997 sqft
Located near Crofton Elementary School and close to Highway 3 and Davidsonville Road. Luxurious apartments featuring fully equipped kitchens. Walk-in closets and attractive fireplaces. All residents have access to a gym, hot tub and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Downtown Baltimore
45 Units Available
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,422
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
995 sqft
In the heart of Downtown near Lexington Market, Royal Farms Arena, and Port Discovery Children's Museum. Custom lighting, 10-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. Community amenities include a pet grooming station and bike storage.

June 2020 Glen Burnie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Glen Burnie Rent Report. Glen Burnie rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glen Burnie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Glen Burnie Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Glen Burnie Rent Report. Glen Burnie rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glen Burnie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Glen Burnie rents increased over the past month

Glen Burnie rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Glen Burnie stand at $1,225 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,536 for a two-bedroom. Glen Burnie's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Glen Burnie, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents were down 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents fell 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Glen Burnie

    As rents have increased moderately in Glen Burnie, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Glen Burnie is less affordable for renters.

    • Glen Burnie's median two-bedroom rent of $1,536 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% increase in Glen Burnie.
    • While Glen Burnie's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Boston (-0.4%) and Pittsburgh (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Glen Burnie than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Glen Burnie is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Glen Burnie 1 BedroomsGlen Burnie 2 BedroomsGlen Burnie 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlen Burnie 3 BedroomsGlen Burnie Accessible ApartmentsGlen Burnie Apartments under $1,000Glen Burnie Apartments under $1,100
    Glen Burnie Apartments under $1,200Glen Burnie Apartments under $800Glen Burnie Apartments with BalconyGlen Burnie Apartments with GymGlen Burnie Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGlen Burnie Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGlen Burnie Apartments with Parking
    Glen Burnie Apartments with PoolGlen Burnie Apartments with Washer-DryerGlen Burnie Cheap PlacesGlen Burnie Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlen Burnie Furnished ApartmentsGlen Burnie Pet Friendly PlacesGlen Burnie Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
    Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MD
    Catonsville, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MD

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    South Gate

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
    University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
    Goucher College