67 Accessible Apartments for rent in Glen Burnie, MD

June 2020 Glen Burnie Rent Report Welcome to the June 2020 Glen Burnie Rent Report. Glen Burnie rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glen Burnie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Glen Burnie rents increased over the past month Glen Burnie rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Glen Burnie stand at $1,225 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,536 for a two-bedroom. Glen Burnie's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Glen Burnie, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.

Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.

Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents were down 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents fell 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Glen Burnie As rents have increased moderately in Glen Burnie, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Glen Burnie is less affordable for renters. Glen Burnie's median two-bedroom rent of $1,536 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% increase in Glen Burnie.

While Glen Burnie's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Boston (-0.4%) and Pittsburgh (-0.1%).

Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Glen Burnie than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Glen Burnie is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Baltimore $950 $1,190 0.1% 0 Columbia $1,560 $1,960 -0.6% 0.2% Glen Burnie $1,220 $1,540 0.1% 2.3% Ellicott City $1,390 $1,750 -0.1% -4.1% Dundalk $930 $1,160 -0.1% 0.7% Towson $1,190 $1,500 0 1.9% Severn $1,340 $1,680 -0.9% -0.4% Catonsville $1,170 $1,460 -0.2% 2.8% Essex $890 $1,110 0 -0.1% Annapolis $1,530 $1,920 -0.8% 0.1% Odenton $1,810 $2,270 -1% -3.9% Parkville $1,120 $1,400 0 0.3% Owings Mills $1,230 $1,550 -0.2% -0.9% Perry Hall $1,330 $1,670 0.4% 2.1% Reisterstown $1,180 $1,470 0 3.1% Middle River $1,070 $1,340 0.7% 0.2% Cockeysville $1,140 $1,430 -0.1% 0.6% Elkridge $1,560 $1,960 0.1% 0.8% Aberdeen $940 $1,180 0.2% 0.9% See More

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

About Rent Reports:

Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.