Fresh paint, new carpet and flooring await you in this 3 bedroom 1 bath house. Fenced yard, access to shed and off street parking. Dog considered with reference and pet fee. TEXT Tom 410-703-2221 to schedule your showing. Refer to Wynbrook Rd when inquiring. Available July 26th.