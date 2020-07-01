All apartments in Germantown
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

20428 CABANA DRIVE

20428 Cabana Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20428 Cabana Drive, Germantown, MD 20876

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Basement is being rented. Private entrance in back . 1 Bedroom and 1 Full bathroom . Washer and dryer is in separate room . Its partially furnished . Bed and T,V .Utilities included .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20428 CABANA DRIVE have any available units?
20428 CABANA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 20428 CABANA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
20428 CABANA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20428 CABANA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 20428 CABANA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 20428 CABANA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 20428 CABANA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 20428 CABANA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20428 CABANA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20428 CABANA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 20428 CABANA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 20428 CABANA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 20428 CABANA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 20428 CABANA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20428 CABANA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20428 CABANA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20428 CABANA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

