All apartments in Germantown
Find more places like 20428 CABANA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
20428 CABANA DRIVE
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20428 CABANA DRIVE
20428 Cabana Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Germantown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
20428 Cabana Drive, Germantown, MD 20876
Amenities
in unit laundry
some paid utils
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Basement is being rented. Private entrance in back . 1 Bedroom and 1 Full bathroom . Washer and dryer is in separate room . Its partially furnished . Bed and T,V .Utilities included .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20428 CABANA DRIVE have any available units?
20428 CABANA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
Is 20428 CABANA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
20428 CABANA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20428 CABANA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 20428 CABANA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 20428 CABANA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 20428 CABANA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 20428 CABANA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20428 CABANA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20428 CABANA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 20428 CABANA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 20428 CABANA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 20428 CABANA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 20428 CABANA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 20428 CABANA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20428 CABANA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 20428 CABANA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
