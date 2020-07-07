Rent Calculator
Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201
20307 Beaconfield Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
20307 Beaconfield Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
TOP FLOOR CONDO WITH 2 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH, BALCONY - TOP FLOOR CONDO WITH 2 BEDROOM AND 2 FULL BATH, BALCONY, GOOD SIZE LOFT, WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT.
(RLNE5316810)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 have any available units?
20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
Is 20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 currently offering any rent specials?
20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 pet-friendly?
No, 20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 offer parking?
No, 20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 does not offer parking.
Does 20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 have a pool?
No, 20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 does not have a pool.
Does 20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 have accessible units?
No, 20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 does not have units with air conditioning.
