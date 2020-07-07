All apartments in Germantown
20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201

20307 Beaconfield Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20307 Beaconfield Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
TOP FLOOR CONDO WITH 2 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH, BALCONY - TOP FLOOR CONDO WITH 2 BEDROOM AND 2 FULL BATH, BALCONY, GOOD SIZE LOFT, WASHER AND DRYER IN THE UNIT.

(RLNE5316810)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 have any available units?
20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 currently offering any rent specials?
20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 pet-friendly?
No, 20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 offer parking?
No, 20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 does not offer parking.
Does 20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 have a pool?
No, 20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 does not have a pool.
Does 20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 have accessible units?
No, 20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 20307 BEACONFIELD TERRACE #201 does not have units with air conditioning.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

