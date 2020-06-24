All apartments in Germantown
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

19122 Highstream Dr

19122 Highstream Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19122 Highstream Drive, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Beautiful townhouse for rent - Property Id: 94145

Must See !Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom and one half bath town home, huge master bed room, big kitchen and dinning area with tiles, big family room, with wood like floor, update A/C, appliances, great location, easy to access shopping centers, transportations, great schools, major roads. community has swimming pool.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94145
Property Id 94145

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4621260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19122 Highstream Dr have any available units?
19122 Highstream Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
What amenities does 19122 Highstream Dr have?
Some of 19122 Highstream Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19122 Highstream Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19122 Highstream Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19122 Highstream Dr pet-friendly?
No, 19122 Highstream Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 19122 Highstream Dr offer parking?
No, 19122 Highstream Dr does not offer parking.
Does 19122 Highstream Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19122 Highstream Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19122 Highstream Dr have a pool?
Yes, 19122 Highstream Dr has a pool.
Does 19122 Highstream Dr have accessible units?
No, 19122 Highstream Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19122 Highstream Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19122 Highstream Dr has units with dishwashers.
