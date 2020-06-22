Avail 1/1/2019 * Big sunny kitchen w pantry & 42 " cabs * Wood floors * New carpet in all bedrooms (vaulted ceilings) * Garage space *converted* to BONUS LIVING SPACE * Fam Rm w gas fireplace * crown molding/6-panel doors * Private fenced patio * Landlord says prefers 640+ c.s.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13501 HAMLET SQUARE COURT have any available units?
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
What amenities does 13501 HAMLET SQUARE COURT have?
Some of 13501 HAMLET SQUARE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13501 HAMLET SQUARE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
