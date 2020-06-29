All apartments in Germantown
13432 ANSEL TER
13432 ANSEL TER

13432 Ansel Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

13432 Ansel Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained contractor's home. One year to three year lease will be considered. Please give 24 hour notice to provide tenant ample time to prepare for showings. House will be vacant 4/1.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13432 ANSEL TER have any available units?
13432 ANSEL TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 13432 ANSEL TER currently offering any rent specials?
13432 ANSEL TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13432 ANSEL TER pet-friendly?
No, 13432 ANSEL TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13432 ANSEL TER offer parking?
Yes, 13432 ANSEL TER offers parking.
Does 13432 ANSEL TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13432 ANSEL TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13432 ANSEL TER have a pool?
No, 13432 ANSEL TER does not have a pool.
Does 13432 ANSEL TER have accessible units?
No, 13432 ANSEL TER does not have accessible units.
Does 13432 ANSEL TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 13432 ANSEL TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13432 ANSEL TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 13432 ANSEL TER does not have units with air conditioning.
