Home
/
Germantown, MD
/
13432 ANSEL TER
Last updated February 24 2020 at 3:15 AM
13432 ANSEL TER
13432 Ansel Terrace
No Longer Available
Location
13432 Ansel Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully maintained contractor's home. One year to three year lease will be considered. Please give 24 hour notice to provide tenant ample time to prepare for showings. House will be vacant 4/1.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13432 ANSEL TER have any available units?
13432 ANSEL TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Germantown, MD
.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Germantown Rent Report
.
Is 13432 ANSEL TER currently offering any rent specials?
13432 ANSEL TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13432 ANSEL TER pet-friendly?
No, 13432 ANSEL TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Germantown
.
Does 13432 ANSEL TER offer parking?
Yes, 13432 ANSEL TER offers parking.
Does 13432 ANSEL TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13432 ANSEL TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13432 ANSEL TER have a pool?
No, 13432 ANSEL TER does not have a pool.
Does 13432 ANSEL TER have accessible units?
No, 13432 ANSEL TER does not have accessible units.
Does 13432 ANSEL TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 13432 ANSEL TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13432 ANSEL TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 13432 ANSEL TER does not have units with air conditioning.
