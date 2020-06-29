All apartments in Germantown
13021 ROBINS NEST TERRACE
13021 ROBINS NEST TERRACE

13021 Robins Nest Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

13021 Robins Nest Terrace, Germantown, MD 20874

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Updated and renovation- top to bottom, new ac/heat system, floors, kitchen, appliances, baths.ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13021 ROBINS NEST TERRACE have any available units?
13021 ROBINS NEST TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Germantown, MD.
How much is rent in Germantown, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Germantown Rent Report.
Is 13021 ROBINS NEST TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
13021 ROBINS NEST TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13021 ROBINS NEST TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 13021 ROBINS NEST TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Germantown.
Does 13021 ROBINS NEST TERRACE offer parking?
No, 13021 ROBINS NEST TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 13021 ROBINS NEST TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13021 ROBINS NEST TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13021 ROBINS NEST TERRACE have a pool?
No, 13021 ROBINS NEST TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 13021 ROBINS NEST TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 13021 ROBINS NEST TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13021 ROBINS NEST TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13021 ROBINS NEST TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13021 ROBINS NEST TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13021 ROBINS NEST TERRACE has units with air conditioning.
