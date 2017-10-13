9658 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Conveniently Located Glenshire Towne Townhouse ! New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring To Be Installed After Current Tenant Moves Out! Bright & Airy 3 BR, 2.5 BA TH w/ Den That Can Easily Be Used As 4th BR! Upgraded Kit (2012) w/ Granite, Stainless Apps + White Cabinets LR & DR Combo w/ French Door to Bckyrd. Freshly Painted (2017) + New Carpet In UL Bdrms (2017). Energy efficient windows (2014), HVAC (2016), Front Door (2016). 1 Assigned Parking + Lots of Extra Visitor Spots. $45 Fee/ Applicant. App in Documents.