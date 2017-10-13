All apartments in Columbia
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
9658 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:20 AM

9658 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE

9658 Stirling Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9658 Stirling Bridge Drive, Columbia, MD 21046
Savage - Guilford

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Conveniently Located Glenshire Towne Townhouse ! New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring To Be Installed After Current Tenant Moves Out! Bright & Airy 3 BR, 2.5 BA TH w/ Den That Can Easily Be Used As 4th BR! Upgraded Kit (2012) w/ Granite, Stainless Apps + White Cabinets LR & DR Combo w/ French Door to Bckyrd. Freshly Painted (2017) + New Carpet In UL Bdrms (2017). Energy efficient windows (2014), HVAC (2016), Front Door (2016). 1 Assigned Parking + Lots of Extra Visitor Spots. $45 Fee/ Applicant. App in Documents.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9658 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
9658 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 9658 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 9658 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9658 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9658 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9658 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9658 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 9658 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9658 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9658 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9658 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9658 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9658 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9658 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9658 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9658 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9658 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
