9658 STIRLING BRIDGE DRIVE

Amenities
Conveniently Located Glenshire Towne Townhouse ! New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring To Be Installed After Current Tenant Moves Out! Bright & Airy 3 BR, 2.5 BA TH w/ Den That Can Easily Be Used As 4th BR! Upgraded Kit (2012) w/ Granite, Stainless Apps + White Cabinets LR & DR Combo w/ French Door to Bckyrd. Freshly Painted (2017) + New Carpet In UL Bdrms (2017). Energy efficient windows (2014), HVAC (2016), Front Door (2016). 1 Assigned Parking + Lots of Extra Visitor Spots. $45 Fee/ Applicant. App in Documents.