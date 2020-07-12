/
/
/
savage guilford
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:43 PM
161 Apartments for rent in Savage - Guilford, Savage, MD
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
7 Units Available
Gateway Village Apartments
9978 Guilford Rd, Savage, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,310
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
973 sqft
Commute to Baltimore or D.C. with easy access to I-95. Some of these one- and two-bedroom units have dens; all have walk-in closets, breakfast bars and washer/dryer. Walking trails, playground and picnic area.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
$
11 Units Available
River Front Apartments
8954 River Island Dr #102, Savage, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,134
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
River Front Apartments is a refreshing complex that sits on beautifully landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated May 8 at 05:14pm
9 Units Available
Monarch Mills
7600 Monarch Mills Way, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,529
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1092 sqft
Eco-conscious living in Monarch Mills, close to Fort Meade and I-95. Garden-style apartments feature fitted kitchens, Energy Star appliances, fireplaces, and luxury wood flooring. Resort-style pool, volleyball court, putting green, and fitness center on-site.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
9602 LAMBETH CT
9602 Lambeth Court, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautifully maintained 2 bedroom townhome with new vinyl plank flooring on main level, vaulted ceilings in both bedrooms, new flooring on main level, kitchen w/slider to deck and there is a storage shed too.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
9324 DALY COURT
9324 Daly Court, North Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED TOWNHOUSE. 3 BEDROOMS 2 AND HALF BATH. DECK OPEN TO THE WOODS.3 ABOVE GRADE STORIES. LARGE FAMILY OR RECREATION ROOM AT FIRST LEVEL. HARDWOOD FLOOR AT LIVING AND DINING ROOM. NEAR RT. 1 AND I95. QUITE AREA.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
9210 Wilbur Court
9210 Wilbur Court, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1685 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW ! Located in Howard County at Guilford Square. This sweet three level duplex is freshly painted, new carpet, updated wood flooring and is very clean for immediate move in.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
8714 FAIRHAVEN PL
8714 Fairhaven Place, Savage, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
Single Family home at a townhome price! Featuring wood burning fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances! Large rear yard with deck and privacy fence backing to the woods.
Results within 1 mile of Savage - Guilford
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
8 Units Available
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,739
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right by the I-95 and yards from Gorman Road, these spacious and modern homes feature hardwood floors, carpet, fully appointed kitchens and in-unit laundry. Resident services include tennis, volleyball and a pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
13 Units Available
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,370
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1017 sqft
Conveniently located between Baltimore and Washington, DC, this apartment community features a dog park, fitness trails and a grilling area. The garden-style homes boast upgraded kitchens, intrusion alarms and closets with built-in organizers.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
9741 Evening Bird Ln
9741 Evening Bird Lane, North Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,025
2983 sqft
Massive 3 Bed/3.5 Bath End of Group Townhome in Laurel! Walk inside to a beautiful tiled foyer with a half bath! An open living and dining room has tall ceilings and hardwood flooring throughout.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
9561 Chaton Road
9561 Chaton Road, North Laurel, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,080
2974 sqft
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in (city/neighborhood)! This spacious home features an (updated,) welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
8485 CHARMED DAYS
8485 Charmed Days, North Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2017 sqft
2010+ SQFT Spacious garage townhouse in Emerson Community ,9 ft. ceiling, Hardwood floor in entry foyer. LR.& DR combo, country kitchen w/family room, breakfast bar & morning room on the main floor.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3653 DUCKHORN WAY
3653 Duckhorn Way, Maryland City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2050 sqft
Please send me rental application before make a showing schedule. Current tenant still in the property and they don't want to show. I have to make a special arrangement with current tenant after approve the application.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
7552 RAIN FLOWER WAY
7552 Rain Flower Way, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1280 sqft
GREAT TOWNHOUSE IN THE HEART OF COLUMBIA. HARDWOOD FLOOR AT MAIN FLOOR. OPEN DESIGN. 3 BEDROOM AND 2 FULL BATH AND 1 HALF BATH. NEW CARPET.
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
10072 WINCOPIA FARMS WAY
10072 Wincopia Farms Way, North Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Three bedrooms with three full baths and one half bath townhome in Wincopia Farms. This property offers a two-car garage with a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and large island countertop space in the kitchen.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
9012 CONSTANT COURSE
9012 Constant Course, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1972 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath well maintained townhouse, one of the largest units in the community w/2 level bump-out. 1972 sf. Brick front. One car garage. Updated kitchen with newer stove and Corian counter tops.
1 of 22
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
9055 Manorwood Rd
9055 Manorwood Road, North Laurel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
Gorgeous 3 BD/ 3.5 BA Single Family Home in Laurel! Main level has a spacious living room and dining room with laminate flooring and a fireplace.
1 of 14
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
9507 GRAY MOUSE WAY
9507 Gray Mouse Way, Columbia, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
Large 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home fresh paint and new carpet, main level family room w/FP, finished lower level clubroom and den, walkout to rear treed lot, Deck off kitchen, 2nd floor laundry, lots of storage, 2 car garage.
1 of 30
Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
8605 CROOKED TREE LANE
8605 Crooked Tree Lane, Maryland City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2202 sqft
Excellent 3 level town home with 3 bedrooms,3 Full Bath,1 half bath & 2-car garage,2450 sq feet of living space. Kitchen includes granite counters,maple cabinetry & stainless steel appliances.Hardwood floors on entire main living level.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
9469 HICKORY LIMB
9469 Hickory Limb, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1158 sqft
Wonderful 2 bedroom condo for rent in highly desired Residences of Lake Elkhorn. View of lake from the living room and dining room, just walk out your patio and take the trail down to the lake.
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
9465 SINGLE BIRD LANE
9465 Single Bird Lane, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2619 sqft
Gorgeous and completely remodeled 4BR 3 FULL spa-like baths. Open floor plan, eat-in Kitchen with granite, stainless, and sprawling center Island with eating space for many to be the hub of entertaining for sure. Abundant natural light.
Results within 5 miles of Savage - Guilford
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
34 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,562
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,041
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
20 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
Studio
$1,370
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,586
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1245 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
The Greens at Columbia
12215 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,510
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
1074 sqft
Close to all major routes, including 1-70 and I-95, these apartments are located in Columbia, Maryland -- voted the eighth-best place to live in MONEY magazine. Beautiful amenities, including ceramic-tile bath, lofts and skylights.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDSavage, MDMaryland City, MDNorth Laurel, MDIlchester, MDJessup, MDElkridge, MD