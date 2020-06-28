6258 Tamar Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3BD 2BTH SFH with Amazing Natural Light! - This is the one you've been looking for! This single family house is located within a quiet development in the Long Reach community in the heart of Columbia! This well kept home boasts new flooring, large back yard, huge basement, generous closet space and a one-car garage! Jefferson Hill Elementary school, community center, shopping, entertainment and freeway access to I-95, 108, 100, 29 and 175 are minutes away! Just a 30 minute drive to Baltimore and Washington D.C.! Whether you are looking to make this home as your 1st home or live here long-term, this area seems to be perfectly suited for growth in the coming years! BRHP Welcome!



