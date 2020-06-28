6258 Tamar Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous 3BD 2BTH SFH with Amazing Natural Light! - This is the one you've been looking for! This single family house is located within a quiet development in the Long Reach community in the heart of Columbia! This well kept home boasts new flooring, large back yard, huge basement, generous closet space and a one-car garage! Jefferson Hill Elementary school, community center, shopping, entertainment and freeway access to I-95, 108, 100, 29 and 175 are minutes away! Just a 30 minute drive to Baltimore and Washington D.C.! Whether you are looking to make this home as your 1st home or live here long-term, this area seems to be perfectly suited for growth in the coming years! BRHP Welcome!
(RLNE5085615)