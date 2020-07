Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Looks like a new condo, bright and cheerful rooms, new laminate floor throughout, new paint, 2 large bedrooms plus a computer room/or office, walk-in closet, balcony, new countertop, new range with oven, and a new dishwasher. Washer and dryer in the unit. Close to public transportation, shopping mall, restaurants, community college, hospital, minutes from 32 and 29. Enjoy all the amenities Columbia offers!This beautiful condo is ready for immediate occupancy!