5101 COLUMBIA ROAD

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Welcome to this spacious 4-level garage town home in the community of Forsgate! The natural light filled contemporary style offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths. Sunken living room features built-in shelves, slider leading to expansive deck with wooded view, a separate dining area with wood floors, kitchen provides plenty of counter space and cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a palladian window and breakfast nook. The upper level includes the owner's bedroom with walk-in closet, connecting en suite bath with a soaking tub, shower and dual vanity, 2 additional bedrooms with vaulted ceilings along with a bonus top floor 4th bedroom. Walkout lower level offers a large recreation/family room with a wood burning fireplace, recessed lights, powder room, separate laundry room and ample storage space. Great location ~ minutes to Centennial Park, the heart of Columbia, Fairway Hills Golf Course, restaurants, shopping and conveniently located to Rt 29, 100, I-95 ! Fireplace in the Living Room for decorative use only.