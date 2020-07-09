All apartments in Columbia
Last updated May 16 2020 at 1:43 AM

5101 COLUMBIA ROAD

5101 Columbia Road
Location

5101 Columbia Road, Columbia, MD 21044
Fairway Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Welcome to this spacious 4-level garage town home in the community of Forsgate! The natural light filled contemporary style offers 4 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths. Sunken living room features built-in shelves, slider leading to expansive deck with wooded view, a separate dining area with wood floors, kitchen provides plenty of counter space and cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, a palladian window and breakfast nook. The upper level includes the owner's bedroom with walk-in closet, connecting en suite bath with a soaking tub, shower and dual vanity, 2 additional bedrooms with vaulted ceilings along with a bonus top floor 4th bedroom. Walkout lower level offers a large recreation/family room with a wood burning fireplace, recessed lights, powder room, separate laundry room and ample storage space. Great location ~ minutes to Centennial Park, the heart of Columbia, Fairway Hills Golf Course, restaurants, shopping and conveniently located to Rt 29, 100, I-95 ! Fireplace in the Living Room for decorative use only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5101 COLUMBIA ROAD have any available units?
5101 COLUMBIA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5101 COLUMBIA ROAD have?
Some of 5101 COLUMBIA ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5101 COLUMBIA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5101 COLUMBIA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 COLUMBIA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5101 COLUMBIA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5101 COLUMBIA ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 5101 COLUMBIA ROAD offers parking.
Does 5101 COLUMBIA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5101 COLUMBIA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 COLUMBIA ROAD have a pool?
No, 5101 COLUMBIA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5101 COLUMBIA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5101 COLUMBIA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 COLUMBIA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5101 COLUMBIA ROAD has units with dishwashers.

