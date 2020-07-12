/
fairway hills
112 Apartments for rent in Fairway Hills, Columbia, MD
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
20 Units Available
Alister Town Center
5331 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,507
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1107 sqft
The Mall in Columbia and Town Center Village are easily accessible from this property. Residents can play a round at Fairway Hills Golf Course. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Onsite clubhouse and gym provided.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
7 Units Available
Columbia Glade
5029 Columbia Road, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,407
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,882
1274 sqft
Trends will come and go, but value and location are evergreen. If you're looking for affordable apartments in Columbia, then look no further. Value means spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments with comfortable kitchens and bright rooms.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
3 Units Available
Avalon at Fairway Hills
5441 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,369
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located a short drive from Route 29 and on the edge of the Fairway Hills Golf Course. Apartments have a fireplace, dishwasher and private laundry facilities. Community includes racquetball court, pool and tennis court.
Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
3 Units Available
Bluffs at Fairway Hills
4965 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
851 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome Home We offer one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent. Each of our apartments has a fully equipped kitchen, many of which have been renovated with the features that are important to you.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
5227 COLUMBIA RD
5227 Columbia Road, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautiful, Bright and sunny 3 Bedroom 2 and Half Bath Garage Town-Home, back to the golf course. Fresh paint and flooring. Lots of storage. Ready to move in. Sought after location minutes from 29, 100 and 70.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
4946 COLUMBIA ROAD
4946 Columbia Road, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1461 sqft
WELCOME HOME! This stunning 2 level Penthouse condo is ready for immediate occupancy * Located in the sought after community of Heatherfields, this 2 bedroom, 2 full and one half bath condo is in picture-perfect condition.
Results within 1 mile of Fairway Hills
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
34 Units Available
Columbia Pointe Apartment Homes
5764 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1040 sqft
Recently renovated units with an elegant kitchen including all appliances and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony. Swimming pool, playground, 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and elevator. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 06:22pm
18 Units Available
The Brook at Columbia
5361 Brook Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,374
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1423 sqft
Homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, wood cabinetry and modern cooking appliances in the kitchen. A gated community with landscaped gardens, a children's play area and outdoor grilling stations, located close to I-95.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
10 Units Available
Lakehouse
10201 Wincopin Cir, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,730
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,910
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,775
1097 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments include on-site laundry, granite counters and carpet flooring, along with several other features and amenities. The housing complex is also located near U.S. Route 29.
Last updated July 12 at 12:22pm
6 Units Available
Autumn Crest Apartments
5664 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,495
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1250 sqft
Apartment community near to Talbot Spring Elementary School and Highway 29. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom units feature air conditioning, ceiling fan, garbage disposal and in-residence laundry. Pet-friendly, with playground. Wheelchair accessible.
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
2 Units Available
The Verona at Oakland Mills
9650 Whiteacre Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment amenities include air conditioning, hardwood floors, laundry and walk-in closets. Community offers bike storage, playground, parking and courtyard. Close to schools, parks and highways.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
9605 TORINO ROAD
9605 Torino Road, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2028 sqft
You will love living in this community and townhome. Close to 29, everything is a short drive away. Shopping is just down the road and dining out in Columbia is less than a fifteen minute drive.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
4613 Smokey Wreath Way
4613 Smokey Wreath Way, Ellicott City, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2448 sqft
Welcome home! This is a beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single-family colonial in the Dorsey Hall neighborhood. This home's features include hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms, spacious bedrooms, and a large finished walk-out basement.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
9928 ROUTE 108
9928 Clarksville Pike, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1576 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9928 ROUTE 108 in Ellicott City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
4978 DORSEY HALL DRIVE
4978 Dorsey Hall Drive, Ellicott City, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1000 sqft
Beautiful Contemporary 2 Bedroom Condo with 2 Full Baths *** Cozy Fireplace between Living/Dining Room *** Washer/Dryer in Condo *** Ceiling Fans *** Private Balcony *** Gleaming Hardwood Floors Window Treatments ***Large Oval tub in Master Bedroom
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
4679 HALLOWED STREAM
4679 Hallowed Stream, Ellicott City, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2018 sqft
This is the Townhome that all renters dream of. The interior is roomy and relaxing. Clients are eager to move in and be a part of the wonderful community of Dorsey Hall. Enjoy all of the amenities that this home has to offer.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
9651 WHITE ACRE RD #B2
9651 White Acre Road, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Located just minutes from The Mall in Columbia, restaurants, shopping and commuter routes.
Last updated August 20 at 10:26pm
1 Unit Available
9614 TORINO ROAD
9614 Torino Road, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Last updated May 1 at 05:14am
1 Unit Available
5466 BLUECOAT LN
5466 Bluecoat Lane, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Beautiful well maintained home in a quite setting of Howard County, this home a features 3 bedrooms with 2.5 Bath with a separate Dining room and a breakfast nook.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
5441 MARSH HAWK WAY
5441 Marsh Hawk Way, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1888 sqft
WHAT A GREAT PLACE TO CALL HOME!!! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, one car garage split level is move-in ready.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
10025 THE MENDING WALL
10025 The Mending Wall, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2516 sqft
This beautiful has a huge Gourmet Kitchen open to Family Room and Breakfast Room. Gorgeous Sunroom opens to a slate patio with privacy. Finished lower level Recreation Room or Office. This home is a must see!
Results within 5 miles of Fairway Hills
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
The Greens at Columbia
12215 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,510
895 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
1074 sqft
Close to all major routes, including 1-70 and I-95, these apartments are located in Columbia, Maryland -- voted the eighth-best place to live in MONEY magazine. Beautiful amenities, including ceramic-tile bath, lofts and skylights.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
27 Units Available
Sherwood Crossing
6731 Old Waterloo Rd, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1226 sqft
Recently renovated property with convenient Baltimore access via I-95 and Hwy 175. Residences include balcony/patio, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Desirable community features include a pool, tennis court and volleyball court.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
17 Units Available
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes
3421 Sonia Trail, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,715
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
957 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Ellicott City with easy access to Baltimore and Washington, DC, via major thoroughfares. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, fire pit and yoga studio. Access to Columbia Pike and Kaiser Park.
