Amenities

Come home to this upscale 2 BR, 2-1/2 BA condo loaded with upgrades. Freshly painted throughout, laminate flooring in living and dining rooms with recess lighting. Cozy wood burning fireplace in living room and slider to deck off of living room. Sleek upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and modern glass cabinets with soft lighting. Kitchen overlooks open space to dining room. Upper level has two large bedrooms with carpet and walk-in closets. Each bedroom has its own full bathroom with upgrades. A must see!