10742 CORDAGE WALK

1 BR, 1 FULL BATH IN HOWARD TOWNHOME IN A GREAT LOCATION! 5 MINUTES TO RT 29. 5 MINUTES TO RT 32. 5 MINUTES TO COLUMBIA MALL. CLOSE TO POOLS, COMMUNITY COLLEGE & HOWARD COUNTY HOSPITAL. NEWLY RENOVATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. NEW CARPET THROUGH THE HOUSE. FRESH PAINT. FENCED YARD. LOOKING FOR ONE SINGLE TENANT FOR THE LOWER LEVEL. ABOVE GROUND LOWER LEVEL FEATURES 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATHROOM AND FAMILY ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. SHARED KITCHEN AT THE MAIN LEVEL. NO PET! UTILITIES INCLUDED! WIFI INCLUDED!