960 FELL STREET

Virtual Tour Link https://youtu.be/6ZtjJXtj658 Fell's Point Best ! Waterfront building located on a cobble stone street in the Historic District. Live in the village of Fell's Point with its shops, restaurants, theater and pubs. Park your car in the garage and walk to Harbor East, the Inner Harbor, Harbor Point, Johns Hopkins or to your workplace. If your have to drive, major highways are just a short drive away. Enjoy city life at its best with two car parking in the garage, guest parking, 24 hour security, concierge desk, harborside pool, and a fabulous fitness center.The unit has a balcony with a water view and overlooks the courtyard. The owner has renovated with great attention to detail. Belt's Landing has everything you~ve been looking for.Go to this link to see a virtual tour. Please note the master bedroom has a separate shower and a tub with shower!https://youtu.be/6ZtjJXtj658