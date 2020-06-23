All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 30 2020 at 12:58 AM

960 FELL STREET

Location

960 Fell Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Fells Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
media room
Virtual Tour Link https://youtu.be/6ZtjJXtj658 Fell's Point Best ! Waterfront building located on a cobble stone street in the Historic District. Live in the village of Fell's Point with its shops, restaurants, theater and pubs. Park your car in the garage and walk to Harbor East, the Inner Harbor, Harbor Point, Johns Hopkins or to your workplace. If your have to drive, major highways are just a short drive away. Enjoy city life at its best with two car parking in the garage, guest parking, 24 hour security, concierge desk, harborside pool, and a fabulous fitness center.The unit has a balcony with a water view and overlooks the courtyard. The owner has renovated with great attention to detail. Belt's Landing has everything you~ve been looking for.Go to this link to see a virtual tour. Please note the master bedroom has a separate shower and a tub with shower!https://youtu.be/6ZtjJXtj658

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 960 FELL STREET have any available units?
960 FELL STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 960 FELL STREET have?
Some of 960 FELL STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 960 FELL STREET currently offering any rent specials?
960 FELL STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 FELL STREET pet-friendly?
No, 960 FELL STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 960 FELL STREET offer parking?
Yes, 960 FELL STREET offers parking.
Does 960 FELL STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 960 FELL STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 FELL STREET have a pool?
Yes, 960 FELL STREET has a pool.
Does 960 FELL STREET have accessible units?
No, 960 FELL STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 960 FELL STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 960 FELL STREET has units with dishwashers.
