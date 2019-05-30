922 FELL STREET

Amenities

Beautiful modern Harbors Edge Townhome in the heart of the Fells Point Seaport. A stones throw from the harbor it features hardwood floors. 3 bedrooms 2/2 bathrooms plus an entry level office. This house has recently been updated with Shaker kitchen cabinetry and includes appliances like Sub-Zero and Jenn Air. The master bedroom which includes a wood burning fireplace has 2 walk in closets and a sumptuous marble bathroom. 2 car parking with one in the garage and the second directly behind on the parking pad. This waterfront condominium community is limited to 8 luxurious ownhomes and sits at the edge of the harbor. Johns Hopkins Shuttle service is located nearby. Sorry, no pets nor smokers. Available June 15th. 2 year lease is preferred.