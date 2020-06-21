921 Homestead Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Single Family Home! - Beautiful rehab single family home Located in Baltimore City, features Huge master bedroom suite with attached bath, 2 additional bedroom, 1 bathroom on the main level and hardwood flooring. Enjoy the exterior amenities such as large fenced in yard with deck off master bedroom. Contact us now to set an appointment!



One Year Lease required

*Up to 3 pets are allowed and up to 40 lbs with additional rent & deposit

*$35 application fee per each occupant 18 years old and over

*Background and Credit Check Required.



