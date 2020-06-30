915 S Kenwood Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome in Canton



Property Highlights

-Hardwood Flooring Throughout

-Expose Brick

-Crown Molding & Skylight

-Recess Lighting

-Granite Countertops w/ Stainless Steel Appliances

-1/2 Bath & W/D on Main Level

-Private Backyard for Entertaining

-Custom Built in BookShelf

-Deck off of Bedroom

-California Custom Closets

-Walking Distance to Canton Square

-Walking Distance to Local Shops & Restaurants



(RLNE5637276)