915 South Kenwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224 Canton
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Townhome in Canton
Property Highlights -Hardwood Flooring Throughout -Expose Brick -Crown Molding & Skylight -Recess Lighting -Granite Countertops w/ Stainless Steel Appliances -1/2 Bath & W/D on Main Level -Private Backyard for Entertaining -Custom Built in BookShelf -Deck off of Bedroom -California Custom Closets -Walking Distance to Canton Square -Walking Distance to Local Shops & Restaurants
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 915 S Kenwood Ave have any available units?
915 S Kenwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 S Kenwood Ave have?
Some of 915 S Kenwood Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 S Kenwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
915 S Kenwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 S Kenwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 S Kenwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 915 S Kenwood Ave offer parking?
No, 915 S Kenwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 915 S Kenwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 S Kenwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 S Kenwood Ave have a pool?
No, 915 S Kenwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 915 S Kenwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 915 S Kenwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 915 S Kenwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 S Kenwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
