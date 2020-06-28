Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 915 LIGHT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
915 LIGHT STREET
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:09 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
915 LIGHT STREET
915 Light Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Federal Hill - Montgomery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
915 Light Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Federal Hill - Montgomery
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 BR, 1 BA second floor apartment in the heart of Federal Hill. Light-filled rooms, wood floors, updated bath, washer/dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 915 LIGHT STREET have any available units?
915 LIGHT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 915 LIGHT STREET have?
Some of 915 LIGHT STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 915 LIGHT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
915 LIGHT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 LIGHT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 915 LIGHT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 915 LIGHT STREET offer parking?
No, 915 LIGHT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 915 LIGHT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 LIGHT STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 LIGHT STREET have a pool?
No, 915 LIGHT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 915 LIGHT STREET have accessible units?
No, 915 LIGHT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 915 LIGHT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 LIGHT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hillsdale Manor Apartments
4738 Wakefield Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road
Baltimore, MD 21216
Wabash Manor
3804 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21211
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland