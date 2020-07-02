913 S Linwood Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 2 bedroom townhome in Canton, just a short distance to shopping, restaurants, and nightlife! Main level features hardwood floors, exposed brick in living room, and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Separate dining room leads out to a deck and enclosed yard. The upper level offers 2 comfortable bedrooms with a deck off of the master, and a shared hall bath with soaking tub. Includes a washer/dryer combo for added convenience.



Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



(RLNE5193436)