913 S Linwood Ave
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

913 S Linwood Ave

913 South Linwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

913 South Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 2 bedroom townhome in Canton, just a short distance to shopping, restaurants, and nightlife! Main level features hardwood floors, exposed brick in living room, and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Separate dining room leads out to a deck and enclosed yard. The upper level offers 2 comfortable bedrooms with a deck off of the master, and a shared hall bath with soaking tub. Includes a washer/dryer combo for added convenience.

Pets welcome with additional deposit!
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

(RLNE5193436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 913 S Linwood Ave have any available units?
913 S Linwood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 913 S Linwood Ave have?
Some of 913 S Linwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 913 S Linwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
913 S Linwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 913 S Linwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 913 S Linwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 913 S Linwood Ave offer parking?
No, 913 S Linwood Ave does not offer parking.
Does 913 S Linwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 913 S Linwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 913 S Linwood Ave have a pool?
No, 913 S Linwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 913 S Linwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 913 S Linwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 913 S Linwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 913 S Linwood Ave has units with dishwashers.

