900 Woodson Rd

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Cedar Manor Apartments is a building complex located at the beginning of Woodson Rd.

- Renovated apartments

- Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space.

- Hardwood floors and Carpet

- Accessible washer & dryer within complex

- Central A/C & Heating

- New Kitchen

- Nearby Towson University, N. E. Baltimore above Northern Parkway.

- Bus line # 8, 36 and 44

- 24/7 Surveillance

- Minimum 1 year lease( Applicants must provide owner's lease, Background checked, and Proof of Income)



* Several apartments are available at Cedar Manor

Application fee is $40.00 per adult 18 years and older, We can help you with a U-Haul truck to move in your new home today or moving helpers. Pets are welcome on case per case basis. There is a breed restriction and pet monthly fee and pet security deposit. Need 1st month rent and full month security deposit to move in ASAP. Need state issued photo ID, social security card and all income information to apply. Call or text (443) 272-5962 or call (443) 590-3403 for a U-Haul reservation. Vouchers are always welcome. Accepts Section 8.



