Baltimore, MD
900 Woodson Rd
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

900 Woodson Rd

900 Woodson Rd · No Longer Available
Location

900 Woodson Rd, Baltimore, MD 21212
Lake Walker

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Cedar Manor Apartments is a building complex located at the beginning of Woodson Rd.
- Renovated apartments
- Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space.
- Hardwood floors and Carpet
- Accessible washer & dryer within complex
- Central A/C & Heating
- New Kitchen
- Nearby Towson University, N. E. Baltimore above Northern Parkway.
- Bus line # 8, 36 and 44
- 24/7 Surveillance
- Minimum 1 year lease( Applicants must provide owner's lease, Background checked, and Proof of Income)

* Several apartments are available at Cedar Manor
Application fee is $40.00 per adult 18 years and older, We can help you with a U-Haul truck to move in your new home today or moving helpers. Pets are welcome on case per case basis. There is a breed restriction and pet monthly fee and pet security deposit. Need 1st month rent and full month security deposit to move in ASAP. Need state issued photo ID, social security card and all income information to apply. Call or text (443) 272-5962 or call (443) 590-3403 for a U-Haul reservation. Vouchers are always welcome. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4890152)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 Woodson Rd have any available units?
900 Woodson Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 Woodson Rd have?
Some of 900 Woodson Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 Woodson Rd currently offering any rent specials?
900 Woodson Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 Woodson Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 900 Woodson Rd is pet friendly.
Does 900 Woodson Rd offer parking?
Yes, 900 Woodson Rd offers parking.
Does 900 Woodson Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 Woodson Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 Woodson Rd have a pool?
No, 900 Woodson Rd does not have a pool.
Does 900 Woodson Rd have accessible units?
No, 900 Woodson Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 900 Woodson Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 Woodson Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
