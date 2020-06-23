9 E West St, Baltimore, MD 21230 SBIC - West Federal Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhome in Federal Hill
Property Highlights -Original Hardwood Flooring -Stainless Steel Appliances -Ceilings Fans in Bedrooms -Parking Pad around back - Large Fenced Deck In Back Of The Home Makes For A Perfect Hang Out Area!
(RLNE4434273)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9 West St. have any available units?
9 West St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 West St. have?
Some of 9 West St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 West St. currently offering any rent specials?
9 West St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 West St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 West St. is pet friendly.
Does 9 West St. offer parking?
Yes, 9 West St. offers parking.
Does 9 West St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 West St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 West St. have a pool?
No, 9 West St. does not have a pool.
Does 9 West St. have accessible units?
No, 9 West St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9 West St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 West St. does not have units with dishwashers.