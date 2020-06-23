All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 9 West St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
9 West St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9 West St.

9 E West St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
SBIC - West Federal Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9 E West St, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Townhome in Federal Hill

Property Highlights
-Original Hardwood Flooring
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Ceilings Fans in Bedrooms
-Parking Pad around back
- Large Fenced Deck In Back Of The Home Makes For A Perfect Hang Out Area!

(RLNE4434273)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 West St. have any available units?
9 West St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 West St. have?
Some of 9 West St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 West St. currently offering any rent specials?
9 West St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 West St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 West St. is pet friendly.
Does 9 West St. offer parking?
Yes, 9 West St. offers parking.
Does 9 West St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 West St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 West St. have a pool?
No, 9 West St. does not have a pool.
Does 9 West St. have accessible units?
No, 9 West St. does not have accessible units.
Does 9 West St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 West St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
Roland Ridge
4412 Laplata Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way
Baltimore, MD 21239
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave
Baltimore, MD 21212
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St
Baltimore, MD 21202

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland