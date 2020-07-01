Rent Calculator
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:22 PM
830 S MILTON AVE
830 South Milton Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
830 South Milton Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 830 S MILTON AVE have any available units?
830 S MILTON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 830 S MILTON AVE have?
Some of 830 S MILTON AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 830 S MILTON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
830 S MILTON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 830 S MILTON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 830 S MILTON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 830 S MILTON AVE offer parking?
No, 830 S MILTON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 830 S MILTON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 830 S MILTON AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 830 S MILTON AVE have a pool?
No, 830 S MILTON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 830 S MILTON AVE have accessible units?
No, 830 S MILTON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 830 S MILTON AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 830 S MILTON AVE has units with dishwashers.
