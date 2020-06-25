All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

825 South Linwood Avenue

825 South Linwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

825 South Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
Available 07/07/19 Updated 1-bed 1-bath home in Canton WITH PARKING!! - Property Id: 60895

Gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level
Crown molding, exposed brick, open stairs, Jacuzzi tub
Updated kitchen w/ granite counters and ss appliances
Central heating and cooling with smart thermostat
Separate Laundry room w/ washer and dryer
Basement storage, alarm system, easy access to 95/895.
Extra wide concrete 1 car Parking pad w/ space for grilling!

Location: Walk to EVERYTHING (Walk Score of 85!!)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/60895
Property Id 60895

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4880055)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 South Linwood Avenue have any available units?
825 South Linwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 825 South Linwood Avenue have?
Some of 825 South Linwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 South Linwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
825 South Linwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 South Linwood Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 825 South Linwood Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 825 South Linwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 825 South Linwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 825 South Linwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 South Linwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 South Linwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 825 South Linwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 825 South Linwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 825 South Linwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 825 South Linwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 South Linwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.
