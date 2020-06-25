825 South Linwood Avenue

Amenities
Available 07/07/19 Updated 1-bed 1-bath home in Canton WITH PARKING!! - Property Id: 60895
Gleaming hardwood floors throughout main level
Crown molding, exposed brick, open stairs, Jacuzzi tub
Updated kitchen w/ granite counters and ss appliances
Central heating and cooling with smart thermostat
Separate Laundry room w/ washer and dryer
Basement storage, alarm system, easy access to 95/895.
Extra wide concrete 1 car Parking pad w/ space for grilling!
Location: Walk to EVERYTHING (Walk Score of 85!!)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/60895
Property Id 60895
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4880055)