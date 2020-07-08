Rent Calculator
819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1
819 Bonaparte Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
819 Bonaparte Ave, Baltimore, MD 21218
East Baltimore Midway
Amenities
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come out and see your new home!! living room, separate dining room, kitchen and basement. Spacious bedrooms and includes a half bath. Must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 have any available units?
819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
