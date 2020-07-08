All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1
Last updated September 27 2019 at 12:08 AM

819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1

819 Bonaparte Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

819 Bonaparte Ave, Baltimore, MD 21218
East Baltimore Midway

Amenities

pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come out and see your new home!! living room, separate dining room, kitchen and basement. Spacious bedrooms and includes a half bath. Must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 have any available units?
819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 have?
Some of 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 offer parking?
No, 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 have a pool?
No, 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 have accessible units?
No, 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 819 Bonaparte Avenue - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
1201 North Charles
1201 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland