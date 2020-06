Amenities

Come see this 2 bedroom 2 full bath rental in the heart of historic Pigtown! Convenient to downtown, stadiums, the casino, hospitals, public transit...city living at it's best. Washer and Dryer in the basement, patio area for outdoor activity, large loft area upstairs to be used as you see fit.