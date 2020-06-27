Rent Calculator
810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2
810 East Jeffrey Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
810 East Jeffrey Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn
Amenities
hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment in Brooklyn
Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Spacious Rooms
-Lots of Sunlight
-Close to Public Transit
-Walking Distance to Shops & Restaurants
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5048162)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 have any available units?
810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
