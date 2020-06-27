All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2
Last updated August 21 2019 at 11:23 AM

810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2

810 East Jeffrey Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

810 East Jeffrey Street, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment in Brooklyn

Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring
-Spacious Rooms
-Lots of Sunlight
-Close to Public Transit
-Walking Distance to Shops & Restaurants

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5048162)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 have any available units?
810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 810 E Jeffrey St Apt 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Munsey
7 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Hopkins House
110 W 39th St
Baltimore, MD 21210
613 Portland
613 Portland Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave
Baltimore, MD 21206
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland