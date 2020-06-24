800 Grundy St

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful end of group Townhouse in Brewers Hill. 3 Bedroom with 2 Full Baths. Open Concept with hardwood floors throughout the home. Kitchen is updated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Upper level has 2 large bedrooms with full bathroom.Large back deck off the bedroom. Basement has bedroom with bath. Great mud room with room for storage. Available now. $1800 monthly + utilities.

Rental Terms



Rent: $1,800

Application Fee: $45

Security Deposit: $1,800

Available 11/16/18



Pet Policy



Cats allowed

Dogs allowed