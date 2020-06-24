All apartments in Baltimore
800 Grundy St
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:53 AM

800 Grundy St

800 Grundy Street · No Longer Available
Location

800 Grundy Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Hudson - Highlandtown

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful end of group Townhouse in Brewers Hill. 3 Bedroom with 2 Full Baths. Open Concept with hardwood floors throughout the home. Kitchen is updated with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Upper level has 2 large bedrooms with full bathroom.Large back deck off the bedroom. Basement has bedroom with bath. Great mud room with room for storage. Available now. $1800 monthly + utilities.
Rental Terms

Rent: $1,800
Application Fee: $45
Security Deposit: $1,800
Available 11/16/18

Pet Policy

Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Grundy St have any available units?
800 Grundy St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Grundy St have?
Some of 800 Grundy St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Grundy St currently offering any rent specials?
800 Grundy St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Grundy St pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Grundy St is pet friendly.
Does 800 Grundy St offer parking?
No, 800 Grundy St does not offer parking.
Does 800 Grundy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Grundy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Grundy St have a pool?
No, 800 Grundy St does not have a pool.
Does 800 Grundy St have accessible units?
No, 800 Grundy St does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Grundy St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Grundy St has units with dishwashers.
